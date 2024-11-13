LAFD responding to a 5 acre brushfire in the Pacific Palisades, no current threat to Topanga or Malibu 

The Los Angeles Fire Department are currently responding to a brushfire in Pacific Palisades. The blaze broke out near a reservoir on 1400 North Palisades Drive and is moving slowly in heavy brush.
The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs Department are also monitoring the 5 acre brush fire.
According to KCAL News, “LAFD helicopter are making a water drop over the fire, with some flames seen burning along a hillside as a heavy cloud of smoke rose from the area.”
According to the Topanga Coalition for Emergency Preparedness, multiple helicopters are on scene, forward progress has stopped, and LA County Fire resources have been cancelled. No threat to Topanga or Malibu.