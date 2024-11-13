LAFD responding to a 5 acre brushfire in the Pacific Palisades, no current threat to Topanga or Malibu 

The Los Angeles Fire Department are currently responding to a brushfire in Pacific Palisades. The blaze broke out near a reservoir on 1400 North Palisades Drive and is moving slowly in heavy brush.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs Department are also monitoring the 5 acre brush fire.

We are aware and monitoring the #PalisadesFire east of Topanga. https://t.co/ly4rDgFFIt pic.twitter.com/SSIri0uQQ3 — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) November 13, 2024

According to KCAL News, “LAFD helicopter are making a water drop over the fire, with some flames seen burning along a hillside as a heavy cloud of smoke rose from the area.”

LAFD Alert- Pacific Palisades Brush Fire 1400 N Palisades Dr MAP: https://t.co/sKhK7TpnZV FS23; DETAILS: https://t.co/BXJS0ZNbwy — LAFD 🔥 (@LAFD) November 13, 2024

According to the Topanga Coalition for Emergency Preparedness, multiple helicopters are on scene, forward progress has stopped, and LA County Fire resources have been cancelled. No threat to Topanga or Malibu.

#PalisadesFire Multiple copters on scene; fire is 1/2-1 acre; forward progress stopped at ridge line; expect to contain at no more than 1 acre. LA County Fire air resources have been cancelled. LA City is handling. No threat to Topanga. — TCEP (@TCEP90290) November 13, 2024

