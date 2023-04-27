Santa Monica College satellite campus formally welcomes Malibu community

A beautiful day helps showcase the new state-of-the-art campus in Malibu Civic Center

Santa Monica College’s satellite Malibu campus hosted an open house on Earth Day, April 22, and welcomed the community to celebrate the new state-of-the-art learning facility.

The open house began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that formally introduced the campus to the Malibu community. The event was well attended as community dignitaries, Santa Monica College leaders, the structure’s architect, residents, and others instrumental in the creation of the campus were present for the ceremony.

In attendance were California State Senator Ben Allen, LA County Supervisor (3rd District) Lindsey P. Horvath, LA County Sheriff Robert G. Luna, Malibu Mayor Pro Tem Steve Uhring, with SMC Superintendent/President Dr. Kathryn E. Jeffery and SMC Board of Trustees Vice Chair Dr. Margaret Quiñones-Perez.

SMC Ribbon Ceremony_Courtesy County of Los Angeles.jpeg: (From left to right) Administrative Assistant Angela Bice, SMC Trustee Nancy Greenstein, Trustee Sion Roy holding the scissors with Trustee Vice Chair Margaret Quinones-Perez, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Mayor Pro Tem Steve Uhring, Dr. Jeffrey, and Student Trustee Cataline Fuentes Aguirre. Behind is Councilmember Paul Grisanti and Planning Commissioner John Mazza. Photo courtesy County of Los Angeles.

The halls and classrooms of the 25,000-square-foot structure were full of residents curiously exploring the campus.

The open house included live class demonstrations, including personal interest/enrichment community education classes like yoga and dance, academic and college prep options and SMC Emeritus classes for older adults; campus tours led by SMC student ambassadors; tours of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department substation led by the Sheriff’s office; information booths for SMC, Pepperdine, Volunteer Advocate, Malibu Community Library, and Adamson House Museum; and opportunities to meet with the campus staff.

A beautiful sunny and breezy day lent itself to demonstrate the facility’s open-air design that allows for a natural passive air ventilation and circulation system controlled by the structure’s window louvers. Guests who visited the second floor were treated to a refreshing cool breeze while exploring the 100-seat lecture hall, computer lab, and student lounge area.

SMC Student Ambassador Andrew Springer explained that the campus is designed to provide a comfortable space for students and allows for the flow of students to not become crowded despite the campus’ size.

(From left) Student Services Specialist Janet Kleinman, Media Resource Assistant Carla Brown, Administrative Assistant Angela Bice, Associate Dean Alice Meyering and Campus Safety Officer Sergio Velez pose together during the Santa Monica College Malibu campus open house. Photo by Emmanuel Luissi/TMT.

“This is one of the smaller campuses, but it’s so nice and spatial, even compared to our other campuses,” Springer said.

The campus welcomed its first class of students on Feb. 13, and SMC Malibu Associate Dean Alice Meyering said this first spring semester at the Malibu campus has been exhilarating.

“This facility was 20 years in the making, a promise that Santa Monica College made to the city and people of Malibu to have a first-class learning experience, so now, seeing students coming through our doors is a dream come true,” Meyering said.

The $65 million campus was a result of two voter-supported measures: Measure S, which was passed in 2004, and Measure V, which passed in 2016. The actual construction took a little over four years and features modern sustainability standards, is LEED certified, and fulfills the city’s “Dark Skies” standards.

Meyering said the structure’s design is sure to create an enjoyable experience to anyone who visits or attends classes at the campus.

“A day like this, we couldn’t have asked for a better day. It allowed the people in the building to really enjoy the elements of Malibu. The entire building is designed to move, natural elements and people. There’s a natural flow today throughout the event,” Meyering said.

Among those in attendance at the open house was Santa Monica College Senior Director of Governmental Relations and Institutional Communications Donald Gerard. He was instrumental in the facility’s creation. He described the day as thrilling.

“It’s a project that’s remained true since the very beginning and to see it realized almost without change is really quite remarkable,” Gerard said.

He said he believes that the introduction of the campus, and the incorporation of the campus’ Los Angeles County Sheriff’s substation further solidifies the Malibu Civic Center as a true civic center. He hopes the campus will help the civic center grow even further.

He believes community members who visit the campus will be pleased with the experience.

“It’s a stunningly beautiful site. It’s a place for a book, a computer, families and somewhere to take a class to advance your life and your career,” Gerard said.

