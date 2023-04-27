Pepperdine women’s golf wins tournament in Hawaii

The score is third all-time in the Waves women’s golf record books for the lowest 54-hole score

The Pepperdine Waves women’s golf team drove, eagled, and birdied to their third tournament win of the season at the end of last month.

The Waves won the Anuenue Spring Break Classic at Ka’anapli Golf Course in Lahaina, Hawaii, on March 29.

Pepperdine shot 18-under over three rounds to defeat the University of Denver Pioneers by 7 strokes.

Waves head coach Laurie Gibbs, a Women’s Golf Coaches Association Hall of Famer, said she and assistant coach Rich Greenwood are happy with how Pepperdine fought the last two days of three-day event to claim victory.

“Happy to start four straight tournaments with a win,” she noted.

Senior Reese Guzman and junior Lion Higo tied for fifth place to lead Pepperdine. Each golfer shot 7-under. Guzman had a career-low 67 in the second round, and Higo shot under par in all three rounds with a pair of 69s in the first two rounds and 71 in the final one.

Pepperdine’s three-round score was 846 (284-277-285). The score is third all-time in the Waves women’s golf record books for the lowest 54-hole score.

UCLA finished third in the 14-team event and Cal Poly finished fourth. UCLA’s Zoe Campos led 80 golfers in the individual standings.

Guzman’s total score was 209 (73-67-69). Her 7-under was a career-low and she tied her second-best career finish. Guzman had six birdies in the final round and 13 overall.

Higo’s total of 209 (69-69-71) included four birdies in the final round. She shot for par on 39 holes.

Waves freshman Yingzhi Zhu tied for 21st with a score of 218 (70-69-71). Zhu had four birdies in the final round and shot for par on 39 holes.

Kaleiya Romero, a junior, tied for 28th. She shot 3-under on the final day to move up 28 spots. Her three-round score was 220 (74-77-69).

Sophomore Lauren Gomez, the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year, tallied eight birdies and eagled the ninth hole in the second round. Gomez, also the conference’s Freshman of the Year a season ago, finished tied at 28th also with 220 (72-72-76).

KaYee Kwok eagled the third hole in the third round. The sophomore finished 79th with a score of 257 (83-91-83).

The Waves began play in the three-day Chevron Silverado Showdown in Napa on April 3.

Pepperdine’s season began in September. The squad, defending WCC champions, finished first at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic that month. The next month, the bunch placed atop the leaderboard at the Golf Iconic Classic.

Additionally, Pepperdine placed second at The Show at Spanish Train in February and fourth at the Juli Inkster at Meadow Club Invitational in early March. The Waves placed fourth at the USF Intercollegiate to start the season. The bunch finished ninth at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge in February.

