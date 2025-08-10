Rosenthal Estate reopens with a toast to resilience and renewal

Guests gathered under the oaks for the soft opening of Malibu’s historic vineyard, savoring award-winning wines, salvaged treasures, and the triumphant return of a beloved estate nearly lost to fire

The harmonious and uplifting verses of “California Dreamin’” performed live by Erinn Alissa set the perfect tone on August 3, warmly welcoming guests beneath the majestic oak trees of the Rosenthal Estate. The sunlit afternoon marked a long-awaited moment of celebration as the 250-acre property opened its gates for a soft reopening, inviting patrons to rediscover its bucolic beauty, storied vines, and the spirit of resilience that defines this treasured Malibu vineyard.

Once threatened by the devastating Woolsey Fire, which scorched much of the property’s grounds, the Rosenthal Estate has returned — reimagined and reinvigorated. Though the fire left parts of the estate scarred, the tasting rooms were miraculously spared, allowing the heart of Rosenthal to beat on. Now, after years of recovery, the estate is once again pouring wines and welcoming visitors for weekend tastings.

Guests at the soft opening were treated to a variety of Rosenthal’s elegant and expertly crafted wines, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot, Viognier, Merlot, and Chardonnay. As glasses clinked and conversations flowed, the experience was elevated by both the estate’s meticulously curated indoor tasting rooms and the expansive outdoor lawn, which offered sweeping views and the calming presence of nature.

Planted in 1987, the Rosenthal Estate was the first vineyard in Malibu. Its 28 acres of vines sit 1,450 feet above sea level in a microclimate uniquely suited for viticulture. So distinctive is this terrain, it led to the establishment of the Malibu-Newton Canyon American Viticulture Area (AVA), a designation separate from the broader Malibu AVA. No other wines in the world are produced from grapes grown solely in the Malibu-Newton Canyon AVA, giving Rosenthal’s wines a terroir that is truly one-of-a-kind.

As part of the relaunch, tastings are now available on Saturdays and Sundays with two sittings offered each day. Guests are also encouraged to explore vineyard tours that provide a closer look at the estate’s historic vines and scenic landscape.

For longtime fans of Rosenthal, the event was not only about wine—it was also a celebration of meaningful artifacts that were saved from destruction. Patrons marveled at two iconic elements that survived the fires and now symbolize the estate’s endurance.

“It is amazing that Rosenthal could save the piece of the Berlin Wall that once was showcased in their PCH tasting room,” said guest Catherine Schubert. The historic fragment was purchased by Mr. George Rosenthal at a private auction and had long been a conversation piece and symbol of strength.

Equally symbolic was the return of the beloved oversized chair that once stood outside the original tasting room on Pacific Coast Highway. “Just as amazing is that we were able to save the iconic large chair that was outside the tasting room.” Clayton Glenn said as he shared his harrowing story of helping to excavate the large chair from the cement outside what once was the PCH tasting room. Just as Rosenthal aficionados have done for years, guests at the soft opening climbed up on the large chair, raising their wine glasses as they toasted the new beginnings for the Estate. As others looked on, they shared a magical moment, celebrating not only the opening of a favorite Malibu venue, the fact that the vines will soon yield more glorious grapes, but also that the event marked Rosenthal’s victory over disaster – a message most welcome as we all rebuild Malibu.

The afternoon was more than just a reopening — it was a homecoming. The Rosenthal Estate, with its rich history, unique wines, and vibrant community, has returned to offer a place of gathering, reflection, and celebration. As Malibu continues its own journey of recovery, the reopening of Rosenthal is a poignant reminder that from the ashes, beauty — and great wine — can rise.