Rosenthal Estate reopens with a toast to resilience and renewal

By
Barbara Burke
-
0
604
Guests raise a glass beneath the ancient oaks at the Rosenthal Estate’s soft opening, celebrating the vineyard’s resilient return with award-winning wines, fire-salvaged treasures, and the spirit of renewal. Photos by Scott Crawford

Guests gathered under the oaks for the soft opening of Malibu’s historic vineyard, savoring award-winning wines, salvaged treasures, and the triumphant return of a beloved estate nearly lost to fire

The harmonious and uplifting verses of “California Dreamin’” performed live by Erinn Alissa set the perfect tone on August 3, warmly welcoming guests beneath the majestic oak trees of the Rosenthal Estate. The sunlit afternoon marked a long-awaited moment of celebration as the 250-acre property opened its gates for a soft reopening, inviting patrons to rediscover its bucolic beauty, storied vines, and the spirit of resilience that defines this treasured Malibu vineyard.

Once threatened by the devastating Woolsey Fire, which scorched much of the property’s grounds, the Rosenthal Estate has returned — reimagined and reinvigorated. Though the fire left parts of the estate scarred, the tasting rooms were miraculously spared, allowing the heart of Rosenthal to beat on. Now, after years of recovery, the estate is once again pouring wines and welcoming visitors for weekend tastings.

Rosenthal Vineyard Experience SC10168 HDR Scott Crawford
Rosenthal Vineyard Experience SC10117 Scott Crawford
Rosenthal Vineyard Experience SC10270 Scott Crawford
Rosenthal Vineyard Experience SC10290 Scott Crawford

Guests at the soft opening were treated to a variety of Rosenthal’s elegant and expertly crafted wines, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot, Viognier, Merlot, and Chardonnay. As glasses clinked and conversations flowed, the experience was elevated by both the estate’s meticulously curated indoor tasting rooms and the expansive outdoor lawn, which offered sweeping views and the calming presence of nature.

Planted in 1987, the Rosenthal Estate was the first vineyard in Malibu. Its 28 acres of vines sit 1,450 feet above sea level in a microclimate uniquely suited for viticulture. So distinctive is this terrain, it led to the establishment of the Malibu-Newton Canyon American Viticulture Area (AVA), a designation separate from the broader Malibu AVA. No other wines in the world are produced from grapes grown solely in the Malibu-Newton Canyon AVA, giving Rosenthal’s wines a terroir that is truly one-of-a-kind.

As part of the relaunch, tastings are now available on Saturdays and Sundays with two sittings offered each day. Guests are also encouraged to explore vineyard tours that provide a closer look at the estate’s historic vines and scenic landscape.

For longtime fans of Rosenthal, the event was not only about wine—it was also a celebration of meaningful artifacts that were saved from destruction. Patrons marveled at two iconic elements that survived the fires and now symbolize the estate’s endurance.

“It is amazing that Rosenthal could save the piece of the Berlin Wall that once was showcased in their PCH tasting room,” said guest Catherine Schubert. The historic fragment was purchased by Mr. George Rosenthal at a private auction and had long been a conversation piece and symbol of strength.

Equally symbolic was the return of the beloved oversized chair that once stood outside the original tasting room on Pacific Coast Highway. “Just as amazing is that we were able to save the iconic large chair that was outside the tasting room.” Clayton Glenn said as he shared his harrowing story of helping to excavate the large chair from the cement outside what once was the PCH tasting room. Just as Rosenthal aficionados have done for years, guests at the soft opening climbed up on the large chair, raising their wine glasses as they toasted the new beginnings for the Estate. As others looked on, they shared a magical moment, celebrating not only the opening of a favorite Malibu venue, the fact that the vines will soon yield more glorious grapes, but also that the event marked Rosenthal’s victory over disaster – a message most welcome as we all rebuild Malibu.  

The afternoon was more than just a reopening — it was a homecoming. The Rosenthal Estate, with its rich history, unique wines, and vibrant community, has returned to offer a place of gathering, reflection, and celebration. As Malibu continues its own journey of recovery, the reopening of Rosenthal is a poignant reminder that from the ashes, beauty — and great wine — can rise.

Rosenthal Estate Wines is located at the intersection of Kanan Dume Road and Newton Canyon Road. Reservations for weekend tastings can be made at rosenthalestatewines.com. For more information, email tastingroom@rosenthalestatewines.com or call (310) 456-1392.

Rosenthal Vineyard Experience SC50032 Scott Crawford
Rosenthal Vineyard Experience SC50007 Scott Crawford
Rosenthal Vineyard Experience SC10465 Scott Crawford
Rosenthal Vineyard Experience SC10458 HDR Scott Crawford
Rosenthal Vineyard Experience SC10402 Scott Crawford
Rosenthal Vineyard Experience SC10386 Scott Crawford
Rosenthal Vineyard Experience SC10336 Scott Crawford
Rosenthal Vineyard Experience SC10034 Scott Crawford
Rosenthal Vineyard Experience SC10037 Scott Crawford
Previous articleDriving Change: The day we stop accepting death on our doorstep
Next articleStreamlining and harmonizing the multiple and complicated statutory regimes
Barbara Burke
Barbara Burke
Barbara is a skilled journalist and investigative reporter dedicated to crafting compelling narratives that captivate readers and inspire meaningful reflection. Known for blending creativity with precision, Barbara approaches each story with a commitment to making complex topics accessible, engaging, and thought-provoking—while adding an entertaining touch when appropriate.Barbara holds a BFA in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Public Relations from the University of Arizona, providing a solid foundation in storytelling, media strategy, and audience engagement. Additionally, Barbara earned a Juris Doctorate, sharpening analytical skills and offering a nuanced understanding of legal and societal issues. These combined experiences allow Barbara to tackle a diverse range of subjects with authority, depth, and insight, making their work both informative and impactful.Based in Malibu, Barbara channels their passion for storytelling through freelance journalism and ghostwriting, delivering exceptional content across various platforms. With a professional background that seamlessly blends journalism and law, Barbara offers a unique mix of expertise, creativity, and professionalism.