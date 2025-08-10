Driving Change: The day we stop accepting death on our doorstep

By Michel Shane, Columnist

On Aug. 9, my daughter Emily would have been 29.

Instead, 15 years ago, she became just another statistic on the Pacific Coast Highway. One minute — one devastating moment — and an angry driver, eager to lash out, made my child his victim. No sidewalk. No protection. Just inches between Emily and someone’s rage.

I’ve endured 15 years of that pain. Fifteen years of watching this community wring its hands while more families join the club nobody wants to be part of. Fifteen years of “thoughts and prayers” while we do nothing that saves lives.

I’m done.

Done accepting that 61 deaths over 15 years are just the cost of living in paradise. Finished watching $154 million get allocated for PCH while we keep applying band-aids to a system built to kill. Finished pretending that painted lines on a highway somehow protect human lives.

The truth about our death trap

PCH isn’t just dangerous — it’s intentionally dangerous. We’ve built a highway that forces cars, cyclists, and the few brave souls who dare walk to share the same space. It was designed for vehicles to go 65 mph — a speed that isn’t posted anywhere. Then we act surprised when people die.

PCH was built last century, and instead of embracing the new century and everything it offers, we’re relying on technology from the previous century and hoping we’ll appreciate painted lines and warning signs.

Two weeks ago, I wrote about a man and his companions who walked across PCH as if it were a rural road, unaware of the danger. They had no idea they were crossing a deadly trap. Emily knew the risk — she was being cautious. But it didn’t matter.

Every week, I see visitors risking their lives trying to reach Nobu or Zuma Beach. Every day, cyclists gamble with death because they have no other choice. Every shift, our first responders face scenes that didn’t have to happen.

And we keep telling ourselves: “That’s just PCH. It’s always been dangerous.”

That’s a lie.

Here’s what saves lives

Stop with the painted bike lanes. Stop with the warning signs. Stop with the useless thoughts and prayers. You want to save lives? Here’s how:

Right now: Install smart protection systems that work with our existing roads. Technology and lights — like the lane assist in your car — that alert drivers when they’re drifting into danger zones. Elevated guides that let cars cross for driveways but prevent the deadly wandering that kills people. Smart detection systems at beach crossings that warn drivers when someone’s trying to cross safely. Cost: $3 million to $4 million instead of $200,000 in paint that drivers ignore.

But what about driveways and buses? Smart infrastructure means barriers that work with reality, not against it. Elevated barriers that cars can cross when they need to access driveways, but high enough to prevent the deadly drifting that kills cyclists and pedestrians. Technology and lights — almost like the lane assist in cars — that alert drivers when they’re veering into protected space. Flexible delineators that bend when buses pull over but spring back to protect people.

We’re not talking about concrete walls. We’re talking about smart design that saves lives without disrupting commerce or emergency access. The space is tight, but so was Emily’s — just inches between her and that angry driver.

This year: Manual barriers that drop flat when fire threatens, but protect human beings every other day. GPS systems that automatically give emergency vehicles green lights. Cost: $4 million to $6 million.

Before more families lose everything: Fully protected infrastructure spanning 21 miles. Barriers that emergency vehicles can pass through, allowing tourists to feel confident. Cost: $10 million to $18 million total.

You know what that is? A fraction of the $154 million already committed to PCH — money that’s just sitting there while we debate whether human lives are worth protecting.