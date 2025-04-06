ROE forms extended to April 15

As part of a broader state-federal partnership, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved Newsom’s request to expand wildfire cleanup efforts. This approval, granted within 24 hours of the state’s request, includes additional facility types such as owner-occupied condominiums, multi-family units, and certain commercial properties.

“Our federal partners continue to deliver for California. Together, we will rebuild Los Angeles in record time while supporting all those impacted,” Newsom stated.

FEMA has also extended the deadline for property owners to submit Right of Entry (ROE) forms to April 15, allowing newly eligible groups to participate in the cleanup program. Typically, commercial property owners are responsible for their own debris removal, but FEMA’s expanded scope now allows for case-by-case reviews based on public health threats, economic impact, and insurance status.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...