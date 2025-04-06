LA County Approves Emergency Motion to Clear Fire Debris on Private Malibu Properties

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved an emergency motion that will allow the government to enter private properties and remove fire debris left uncleared after the Palisades Fire.

The measure, spearheaded by Board Chair Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, gives the County the authority to forge an agreement with the City of Malibu, enabling crews — including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — to begin debris removal along the coastline where dozens of homeowners have failed to take action.

“Every property left uncleared is a threat to safety, the environment, and our ability to recover,” said Supervisor Horvath in a written statement. “We’re moving swiftly to protect our communities, our coastline, and ensure the region is on track for a safe and sustainable recovery.”

The motion specifically targets fire-damaged beachfront properties in Malibu, where dangerous debris continues to wash into the ocean with every high tide. While many homeowners have already opted into the Private Property Debris Removal (PPDR) program or hired private crews, approximately 10 percent of affected landowners across the county — including a patchwork of homes along Malibu’s coast — have failed to respond.

Chair Barger acknowledged property owners’ rights to choose their own path to recovery but emphasized the urgency of the situation.

“While they have the right to make their own plans, we need those decisions now,” Barger said. “It’s not just about individual properties anymore — it’s about public safety and the environmental consequences of inaction.”

The Army Corps of Engineers, which has already begun clearing some homes, reports difficulty completing work due to a checkerboard pattern of unresponsive owners. In many cases, crews require access across adjacent lots to safely and efficiently remove hazardous materials.

To expedite action, the County is launching a targeted outreach campaign aimed at displaced owners and absentee landlords, urging them to submit Right of Entry (ROE) forms or proof of private contractor agreements before the extended April 15 deadline.

The Board has also ordered a comprehensive report to be delivered within seven days, outlining a countywide strategy to clear all remaining debris. The report will include a timeline, abatement procedures, and enforcement measures for properties that remain uncleared.

Once the agreement with Malibu is finalized, LA County crews will begin clearing every eligible coastal lot where public health, structural integrity, and ocean pollution remain a threat.

This unprecedented step underscores the County’s commitment to ensuring full recovery efforts move forward — even in the face of complex property ownership and post-disaster challenges.

To learn more about fire recovery efforts in Los Angeles County or to submit your ROE form, visit recovery.lacounty.gov.

