LA County Public Works said road work associated with a water main repair on PCH will take longer than anticipated to complete.

Traffic detours on SB PCH (near Moonshadows) are expected to continue through Tuesday, Nov 22. Caltrans said there’s no interruption to water service to Waterworks District 29.

Road work on PCH associated with a water main repair, will take longer than anticipated to complete. Traffic detours on SB PCH (near Moonshadows) are expected to continue through Tuesday, Nov 22. There continues to be no interruption to water service to Waterworks District 29. pic.twitter.com/or0U1hKaWX — LA Co Public Works (@LACoPublicWorks) November 17, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...