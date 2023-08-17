RIGHT: Trump, Biden: A tale of two investigations

FROM THE RIGHT

By Don Schmitz

Superficially, Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of Special Counsel David Weiss to investigate Hunter Biden seems like a reassuring step to rehabilitate a Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI perceived by most Americans as weaponized partisan agencies. Unfortunately, that is not the case, but is rather a cunning deflection to continue protecting President Joe Biden while creating a patina of impartiality for the DOJ.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss has overseen the farcical investigation of Hunter Biden for the last five years. The FBI had Biden’s laptop since 2019, yet the best they could muster was a sweetheart plea deal for multiple felonies so flawed that Judge Maryellen Noreika called out Weiss, the prosecutor, and the deal collapsed. Unprecedentedly, it exonerated Biden for past crimes “yet to be determined” and gave probation for his felonies.

Earlier this year, Garland asserted in sworn testimony that Weiss already had “ultimate authority” to prosecute Biden, so why has he now appointed him as special counsel? Furthermore, Justice Department regulations require a special counsel to be selected from “Outside the United States Government” to create independence from the agencies. Weiss was appointed by President Donald Trump as U.S. attorney in Delaware, so he is an employee who serves under Garland, and is ineligible. Increasingly this looks like the latest machinations to protect the president, as the investigations by Congress increasingly point to malfeasance, not only by Hunter Biden, but by the president himself.

Recently, two whistleblowers from the IRS testified at the House Ways and Means Committee that the investigation of Biden was manipulated, and that they were told not to ignore leads pointing to “the big guy,” ostensibly President Biden. They also testified that Weiss’ office “slow-walked” the probe stretching it out over five years, so much so that the statute of limitations ran out on his crimes committed in 2014 and 2015. Therin lies the problem with this move: Special counsels don’t do anything quickly. Kenneth Starr investigated President Clinton for four years, leading to his impeachment for perjury in a sworn deposition, and later his disbarment. Mueller spent over two years investigating Trump. If history is any guide, Weiss’ investigation as special counsel will take several years, especially considering the fact he has already squandered years on this case. The statute of limitations will likely run out on more of Hunter’s crimes, but more importantly, much more importantly, it will run past the 2024 presidential election, and that’s the point.

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability is drilling down on what increasingly is looking like a Biden family crime syndicate peddling influence. According to their published web page, Romanian businessman Gabriel Popoviciu sent $3 million to the Biden family in 2015. Chinese State Energy HK Limited sent them $8 million. Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid $6.5 million, while Russian Oligarch Yelena Baturina paid the Bidens and their associates $3.5 million, after she had lunch with then Vice President Joe Biden.

A text from Hunter to a Chinese company has surfaced stating; “I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

Previously, Weiss refused a request for documents from the committee due to the ongoing probe into Hunter’s crimes. As special counsel, he will completely clam up. The Biden machine are pros at this. Remember when the Hunter laptop was discovered in 2019 before the election? Then acting CIA Director Mike Morrell has sworn under oath that at the behest of Biden campaign advisor Antony Blinken, he orchestrated a bogus letter from “51 intel experts” that the laptop was Russian disinformation to “help Vice President Biden … because I wanted him to win the election.” Blinken is now our Secretary of State. The “experts” then fed the disinformation to a willing media, who regurgitated it widely, except for the New York Post. Secret government censors met with social media giants Facebook and Twitter, who dutifully blocked and downgraded articles from the Post and others. Of course, no one, absolutely no one, is pretending today that the laptop isn’t genuine, and there was never a scintilla of evidence that it was Russian disinformation. Pretty slick what can be accomplished when a political machine has willing accomplices in federal law enforcement and the media.

We need a special prosecutor, as the rot of corruption appears to run deep with alarming involvement of foreign powers, including the two most powerful countries hostile to the U.S. However, appointing Weiss is not pursuing justice, but is rather building a wall to protect the Bidens.

