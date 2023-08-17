Heavy rainfall and flash flooding expected Sunday through Monday

The National Weather Service is warning that a storm brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast could potentially bring significant rain, rough surf, and dangerous winds to L.A. County beginning late this Sunday through Monday. Some areas could see up to five inches of rain. DPSS urges residents to take precaution and stay updated by signing up for emergency alerts at ready.lacounty.gov and following the department on social media @ReadyLACounty.

Hurricane Hilary will bring the potential for significant marine issues including: High surf, strong winds, dangerous rip currents, coastal flooding/beach erosion, and dangerous conditions for S and SE facing harbors.

As expected, #Hilary will bring the potential for significant marine issues Sunday-Monday:



– High surf

– Strong winds

– Dangerous rip currents

– Coastal flooding/beach erosion

– Dangerous conditions for S and SE facing harbors#CAwx pic.twitter.com/6msF9iCQeF — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 18, 2023

