Rick Hodgson 1949 – 2023

Fredric Hodgson, known to many as Rick Hodgson, paddled out on his last wave on February 17, 2023, at his home in Malibu. He was 73 years old.

Rick was born in Hollywood, California, to James and Maria Hodgson. His childhood was spent surfing at Topanga Beach, where he developed a deep love and appreciation for the ocean. In the late 1960s, he moved to Topanga Beach with his dog, an English Springer Spaniel named Digby, becoming a treasured local and a part of the Topanga crew.

In 1974, Rick graduated from UCLA with a Bachelor of Arts in Design and was named to the Dean’s Honor List. Rick’s passion for architecture, photography, art, and innovation influenced every aspect of his life.

When the community of Topanga Beach was torn down, Rick knocked on the door of the Adamson House in Malibu. Rick came to live in what’s now the gift shop on the estate, where he made friends with a weaselly family of raccoons.

In 1970, Rick visited New Zealand for the first time and fell in love with Wainui Beach. Until 2020, for half the year, he would call New Zealand home. In 1983, Rick moved to Point Dume, and in the late 1980s, he found his third home in Baja, California. He left his distinctive, creative mark on every project he worked on, always incorporating one of his favorite architectural designs – the pyramid.

Rick spent more than half of his life in endless summer, having not seen a winter for over 45 years. Never seen without a smile, Rick’s positivity elevated everything he came into contact with. He will always be remembered for his love of the ocean, his passion for surfing, his creativity, and his endless enthusiasm for life and those he loved.

Rick is survived by his daughter, Skye Morse-Hodgson, of Los Angeles; his sister, Nancy Nachman Hunt, of Boulder, Colorado; his nephews, Russell Nachman and Kirk Nachman, of Brooklyn, New York. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him, and his love of life will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him.

For memorial details, please email rickhodgsonmemorial@gmail.com

