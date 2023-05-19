Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting on May 22

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council:
May 22:
Ceremonial Presentations:
- Proclamation Declaring June 10 as Public Safety Responder Appreciation Day in Malibu.
- Presentation on 2022 Environmental Programs Accomplishments.
New Items:
- Resolution Extending the Declaration of the COVID-19 Local Emergency.
- Acceptance of Malibu Road Drainage Repair Project.
- Acceptance of Encinal Canyon Road Drainage Repair Project.
- State Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account Funding and Project List.
Ordinances and Public Hearings
- Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
- Assessment District 98-1 (Big Rock Mesa).
- Assessment District 98-3 (Malibu Road).
- Assessment District 98-2 (Calle Del Barco).
- Appeal Nos. 22-006 and 22-012 – Appeals of Planning Commission Resolution No. 22-46 (33650 Pacific Coast Highway; Owner: Charals Haagan; Appellants: 180 PCH, LLC and the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority) (Continued from May 8, 2023).
- Appeal No. 23-001 – Appeals of Planning Commission Resolution No. 23-02 (3620 Noranda Lane; Owner: 3620 Noranda LLC; Appellant: Neil Popowitz)
New Business:
- Malibu Library Set Aside Fund for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.