Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting on May 22

By Samantha Bravo
Discussion on Next Week’s City Council:

May 22:

Ceremonial Presentations:

  1. Proclamation Declaring June 10 as Public Safety Responder Appreciation Day in Malibu.
  2. Presentation on 2022 Environmental Programs Accomplishments.

New Items: 

  1. Resolution Extending the Declaration of the COVID-19 Local Emergency.
  2. Acceptance of Malibu Road Drainage Repair Project.
  3. Acceptance of Encinal Canyon Road Drainage Repair Project.
  4. State Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account Funding and Project List.

Ordinances and Public Hearings

  1. Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
  2. Assessment District 98-1 (Big Rock Mesa).
  3. Assessment District 98-3 (Malibu Road).
  4. Assessment District 98-2 (Calle Del Barco).
  5. Appeal Nos. 22-006 and 22-012 – Appeals of Planning Commission Resolution No. 22-46 (33650 Pacific Coast Highway; Owner: Charals Haagan; Appellants: 180 PCH, LLC and the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority) (Continued from May 8, 2023).
  6. Appeal No. 23-001 – Appeals of Planning Commission Resolution No. 23-02 (3620 Noranda Lane; Owner: 3620 Noranda LLC; Appellant: Neil Popowitz)

New Business:

  1. Malibu Library Set Aside Fund for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.

To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.

