Retro Malibu Barbie cafe transport East Coast diners

Closer to home is pop-up “World of Barbie” experience at Santa Monica Place

If you happen to be in New York or Chicago in the near future, homesick for Malibu, there’s now a solution— promoters promise that, “As soon as you step into our trendy cafe, you’ll be transported to 1970s Malibu, California, with a sea of poptimistic Barbie colors (think pink), laid-back beachy motifs, and lots of retro glam. Soak up the Cali vibes.”

According to Bucket Listers, a digital media brand company, “The Malibu Barbie Cafe allows guests to experience the ultimate form of Barbie-inspired dining.”

The “fast-casual restaurant” with a food menu created by Master Chef semi-finalist Becky Brown boasts items like the Beach Burger, Pacific Paradise Rainbow Pancakes, The Golden Coast CALI-flower Bowl, West Coast Wave Wedge Salad, California Dreamin’ Club Sandwiches, and ‘Anything is Possible Sundae’ in addition to signature drinks.

The Malibu Barbie Cafe experience extends its magical universe to exclusive merchandise and a host of signature photo opportunities. Visitors can step into a life-size Barbie doll box, feel the sand beneath their feet at the Malibu Barbie beach scene, and groove to iconic pop tunes, providing a truly immersive Barbie experience.

The Malibu Barbie Café has expanded its locations, with the New York outpost opening its doors on May 17 at 19 Fulton St, New York, NY 10038. Additionally, Barbie fans in Chicago can rejoice, as the Chicago Barbie Café is set to open on June 7 at 324 S. Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60607. Each of these locations promises a unique, Barbie-centric experience that both children and adults will enjoy.

However, anyone looking for a Barbie experience closer to home won’t be disappointed as the World of Barbie” has opened its doors in Santa Monica at Santa Monica Place, offering a Barbie-themed extravaganza for enthusiasts of all ages. It boasts over ten interactive displays, including the Barbie Dreamhouse, Barbie Dream Camper, Barbie Interstellar Rocket, Barbie Sound Studio, and the Barbie Museum. Operating from Wednesday through Sunday, it provides an unforgettable experience that brings the iconic Barbie dreamhouse to life.

For adults seeking a more grown-up Barbie experience, the World of Barbie offers the 'Sips after Sunset' event, an adults-only affair with themed drinks and delicacies. The first Barbie is on display at the World of Barbie museum. Whether you're a Barbie collector, a fan, or just looking for a fun and unique experience, the World of Barbie has something to offer everyone.

Every corner of the World of Barbie is meticulously designed to offer an immersive experience. Each room not only serves as a picture-perfect backdrop for photos but also houses plaques showcasing the history of Barbie. Both educational and inspirational, the exhibition provides a rich and informative journey through Barbie’s evolution for visitors of all ages.

For adults seeking a more grown-up Barbie experience, the World of Barbie offers the ‘Sips after Sunset’ event, an adults-only affair with themed drinks and delicacies.

Whether you’re a Barbie collector, a fan, or just looking for a fun and unique experience, the World of Barbie has something to offer everyone.

The Barbie Movie is coming to theaters on July 21. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT

