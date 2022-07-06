Restaurants vandalized on Point Dume; safe, registers and tips taken

Sunlife Organics juice bar, D’Amores Famous Pizza and the Thaia Restaurant in Point Dume Plaza were broken into and vandalized. Sunlife Organics Assistant General Manager Marcus McDonald said the accident occurred at around 6:45 a.m.

“The front door got completely shattered and they came in and went through everything,” McDonald said. “They took our old safe and all of the cash off our tip wall.”

McDonald said he received a message from the general manager saying the property manager had told them about the incident. McDonald said the incident was captured on security camera and two suspects, wearing all black, were seen breaking in and taking the safe, register and tip money.

Sunlife Organics Juice Bar was the only place that was still operating after the incident and the employees taped a sign that reads, “Watch your step broken glass. We are looking into getting this cleaning up. Thank you for your patience,” to inform customers about the broken glass.

McDonald said when situations like this happen they have safety protocols such as when the shooting occurred at the Speedway Gas station on June 10, they locked the doors and hid to safety.

Sunlife Organics juice bar employees taped a sign that reads, "Watch your step broken glass. We are looking into getting this cleaned up. Thank you for your patience." Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

D’amores Famous Pizza was also vandalized and the door had been covered with two patio chairs. The restaurant was closed for the day.

D'amores Famous Pizza was broken also broken into. The door is covered with two patio chairs. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The Thaia Restaurant was also broken into and the side door glass door was shattered. The door has been covered with ply wood. The restaurant chef said he arrived around 8 a.m. and saw the damage. It was unsure what was taken from the restaurant.

The Thaia Restaurant in Point Dume was broken into and the side door glass door was shattered. The door has been covered with ply wood. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs Station had been notified and the security cameras were provided for evidence.

This is a developing story.

