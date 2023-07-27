Resource Conservation District to hold series of immersive outdoor workshops

WiLD CiTY to guide participants through some of LA’s most scenic and unexplored wildspaces

Staff Report

Resource Conservation District (RCD) is excited to welcome the community to WiLD CiTY, a series of immersive outdoor workshops that will guide participants through some of LA’s most scenic and unexplored wildspaces, led by experienced and impassioned professionals from various disciplines. With the help of these skillful leaders and fellow engaged community members, the RCD hopes WiLD CiTY will help people see LA through a whole new, wild lens.

During their upcoming workshop on Aug. 12 from 9 to 11 a.m., creative professionals Amy Stewart and Ashley Meier will guide participants through natural-based and sustainable crafts, including paper-making and plant-based fabric dyeing. Experienced naturalists will also lead a short hike through Will Rogers State Historical Park as they explore the types of plants that could be used in these nature-based practices.

Participants will walk away from the workshop with their own handmade paper ingrained with local flowers and plants, as well as bandanas dyed with sage and elderberry. Each of their workshops also includes an optional opportunity to further engage with fellow workshop participants and leaders at a nearby venue following the day’s events.

Stewart is both a plant dyer and lover of eco-printing, knitting, and wet felting. She enjoys sharing how nature’s plants and flowers yield gorgeous colors while making beautiful hand-crafted items. She has over 25 years of classroom teaching experience in LAUSD and is now retired. In addition, she holds a Waldorf Practical Arts Training certificate (WPAT).

Meier is a local artist whose creativity is deeply rooted in the captivating wonders of the Earth. Whether that be through paper making, fiber arts, painting, or soap making, Meier’s passion for the environment is evident in every piece she creates. From earthy color palettes to dried florals, her work reflects the interconnectedness of all living things and reminds us of the importance of cherishing our planet while also serving as a way to find peace and relaxation. With a background in environmental work, Meier’s art goes beyond aesthetics, it serves as a gentle reminder to embrace sustainability, protect our natural resources, and be mindful of our impact on the Earth. Meier is also the owner and creator of Golden Terra Co and runs her own sustainable street fair, The Afterglow Makers Market.

“Come enjoy the outdoors while engaging in science, creative arts, physical activity and more through WiLD CiTY,” the RCD says. “Follow past and future adventures via our socials using the hashtag #StayWildLA.”

For more information, visit the RCD website at rcdsmm.org/wild-city-workshop/ or email rcdsmm.outreach@gmail.com.

WiLD CiTY participant Marilyn’s shows her painting at the WiLD CiTY Art in Nature Workshop in June. The next WiLD CiTY workshop will be Aug. 12. Photo Courtesy of RCD WiLD CiTY participants Jelly and Ginger grind acorns during a WiLD CiTY Oak Stewardship Workshop. Photo Courtesy of RCD

