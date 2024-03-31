Registration is now open for the next CERT training, starting April 18

Registration is now open for the city’s next Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. As part of its ongoing efforts toward community-wide wildfire and disaster preparedness, the city is offering the next round of the highly popular free training with seven classes to be held on Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m., April 18 through May 30, at Malibu City Hall. The program is administered by the city and other public safety agencies across the country and empowers community members to help themselves and their neighbors during disasters. Through hands-on training, participants learn the most up-to-date information on basic disaster preparedness, the use of a fire extinguisher, disaster medical care, first aid, search and rescue, disaster psychology, and neighborhood team building. For more information and to sign up, visit the webpage, at malibucity.org or email publicsafety@malibucity.org, or call (310) 456-2489, ext. 237.

