Registration is now open for the next CERT training, starting April 18

By
The Malibu Times
-
0
227
(From left) Malibu CERT team members Grant W. Graves, Logan Brashear, and Donna Gilbert, CERT Team Leader Richard Garvey, Jeff Litow and Public Safety Director Susan Dueñas are shown during the first CERT Training class on Thursday, April 13. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Registration is now open for the city’s next Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. As part of its ongoing efforts toward community-wide wildfire and disaster preparedness, the city is offering the next round of the highly popular free training with seven classes to be held on Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m., April 18 through May 30, at Malibu City Hall. The program is administered by the city and other public safety agencies across the country and empowers community members to help themselves and their neighbors during disasters. Through hands-on training, participants learn the most up-to-date information on basic disaster preparedness, the use of a fire extinguisher, disaster medical care, first aid, search and rescue, disaster psychology, and neighborhood team building. For more information and to sign up, visit the webpage, at malibucity.org or email publicsafety@malibucity.org, or call (310) 456-2489, ext. 237.