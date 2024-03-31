New ‘Agents of Discovery’ program promotes environmental education and exploration of Malibu’s habitats

The City of Malibu Community Services Department invites children join the new “Agents of Discovery” augmented reality program, which promotes environmental education and encourages exploration of Malibu’s beautiful natural habitats.

The mobile app guides kids ages 4-12 on a “mission” throughout Malibu’s beautiful Legacy Park to learn about native plants, insects, animals, and birds. The mission starts at the Malibu Library and has 11 challenges, such as finding and identifying plants and animals and answering trivia questions. Children who complete the mission will get a free Malibu Agents of Discovery badge at the Malibu Library. The Malibu Library is located at 23519 West Civic Center Way, Malibu, across the street from Legacy Park.

To get started, download the free Agents of Discovery mobile app from Google Play or the Apple App Store. Click on the “Legacy Park” mission, and the city’s great blue heron will guide the user through the challenges.

While the challenges are meant to start and end at the library, they can be started anywhere in Legacy Park by opening the app and scanning the QR code on one of the informational signs posted around the park.

New challenges will be created each season to provide young explorers with new opportunities to learn about Legacy Park’s ecosystems and habitats.

For more information about the Agents of Discovery Program, visit the webpage at malibucity.org/Agents.

