Red Flag Warning issued for tomorrow Thanksgiving day, thru Friday; be prepared for potential fires

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Malibu coastal area and Ventura County coastal plain from 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 through 1 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25; and from 1 a.m. Thursday, Nov, 24 through 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 for the Santa Monica Mountains and surrounding areas.



Be prepared for potential wildfires, evacuations, power and traffic signal outages and hazardous road conditions.



Los Angeles County Fire Department has augmented staffing in place for Malibu and surrounding areas. The City is coordinating on preparedness with the LA County Fire and Sheriff’s Departments, Caltrans and LA County Public Works.



The Public Safety Team is coordinating with the Sheriff’s Host Team and Malibu Homeless Outreach Team to engage with people experiencing homelessness in Malibu about fire prevention and being prepared for potential evacuations.



The Public Works Team will be patrolling the roads monitoring for road hazards, debris, and downed power lines.



The City and Malibu CERT Team volunteers are coordinating to be prepared to use radio repeaters and handheld radios to be able to communicate in case of widespread power outage.





BE PREPARED

Be prepared for potential fires, evacuations, power and traffic signal outages, downed tree limbs and powerlines, hazardous driving conditions. Under California law, always approach an intersection with a malfunctioning traffic signal as if it were an all-way stop sign.



Review your emergency plans, including evacuation routes and reunification locations, and check your emergency supplies for expired batteries, food and medication, including for pets. Keep your vehicle gas tank full. Be sure you know how to manually open your garage door if the power is out. Please check in on neighbors, family and friends who are elderly or disabled to make sure they are prepared and informed.



People with access and functional needs, or seniors with limited mobility, and those who rely on wheelchairs or other mobility devices, or medical devices, should consider leaving the area early to ensure they are able to safely and quickly evacuate. People who own horses or other large animals that require trailers should consider leaving the area early as well.



Know your zone! Look up your official LA County evacuation zone (for the Malibu area, they are the same as the evacuation zones 11-14 that the City and its public safety agency partners established) – https://community.zonehaven.com/. Plan your evacuation routes and reunification locations.



STAY INFORMED

Monitor emergency and weather updates on local AM and FM radio (which will work with handcrank, solar, battery-powered and car radios if the power is out). The City will send out emergency alerts as needed and post all emergency information on the website www.malibucity.org.





Red Flag Warning for Malibu 8AM Thurs, Nov 24 – 1AM Fri, Nov 25. Be prepared for potential fires, evacuations, power & traffic signal outages. See details: https://t.co/C6aXJYgGHw pic.twitter.com/9HowUWInzW — MalibuPublicSafety (@MalibuEOC) November 24, 2022

Batten down the hatches our NEXT round of Santa Ana winds will whip into parts of the Southland overnight & especially tomorrow! Where it's not windy it'll just be warm & dry. Additionally, "public safety power shutoffs" possible too. Cooking? Be aware! https://t.co/K3T90Z8BxX pic.twitter.com/88WPqKY0bV — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 24, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...