Five Waves women’s soccer players garner conference recognition

A quintet of Pepperdine Waves women’s soccer players earned West Coast Conference postseason honors after the close of their regular season.

Senior midfielder Carlee Giammona, senior defender Trinity Watson, redshirt sophomore defender Kam Pickett, and freshmen Tatum Wynalda, a forward, and Taylor Bloom, a defender, were all recognized by the conference on Nov. 9.

Watson and Giammona were named to the All-WCC first team, while Wynalda was picked for the All-WCC second team and WCC All-Freshman team. Bloom and Picket were All-WCC honorable mention.

The five Waves were among 50 players from the WCC’s 10 schools that received postseason honors.

Watson finished her Waves career having earned All-WCC honors for four consecutive seasons. The defensive player led the Waves in assists this season with seven and scored two goals, both on penalty kicks. In Pepperdine’s season finale against Santa Clara, Watson set a new Waves record by successfully converting her eighth career penalty kick. Watson started all 18 games this year.

Giammona is now a two-time All-WCC honoree. She led the Waves with nine goals this season including four game-winners. She also started all 18 games this year. In the match against CSUN, Giammona recorded two goals and two assists for her first six-point game.

Wynalda was the Waves second-leading scorer with eight. Her score against LSU was a game-tying kick. She played in all of Pepperdine’s matches and started eight.

Bloom’s one goal this season came against San Diego State. She started 10 of the 13 games she played in. Seven of those contests were defensive shutouts.

Pickett was an All-Freshman team honoree last season. She started in all of the Waves’ matches this season. Ten of those contests were shutouts. Pickett had three shots at the goal this season.

Santa Clara senior Izzy D’Aquila was named the conference’s Player Of The Year and her coach, Jerry Smith, was selected as Coach Of The Year. Santa Clara’s Annie Karich is the Freshman Of The Year.

BYU’s Laveni Vaka is the Defender Of The Year and her teammate Jamie Shepherd is the Midfielder Of The Year. Both are juniors. Gonzaga senior Lyza Bosselman is the Goalkeeper Of The Year.

Pepperdine closed their season with a 9-4-5 record including a 3-3-3 record in the WCC.

Pepperdine lost their last game to Santa Clara 2-1. The Waves tied Saint Mary’s 0-0 on Nov. 2. The Waves’ final two wins of the season were a 3-0 triumph over Pacific on Oct. 22 and a 2-0 victory over Loyola Marymount on Oct. 29.

