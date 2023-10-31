Red Flag Warning for Malibu thru 2 p.m. Tuesday due to Santa Ana winds and very low humidity, be prepared for potential fires, evacuations, power outage

Los Angeles County Fire Department will have augmented staffing in place for Malibu and surrounding areas. The City is coordinating on preparedness with the LA County Fire and Sheriff’s Departments, Caltrans and LA County Public Works.

The Public Safety Team is coordinating with the Sheriff’s Host Team and Malibu Homeless Outreach Team to engage with people experiencing homelessness in Malibu about fire prevention and being prepared for potential evacuations.



The Public Works Team will be patrolling the roads monitoring for road hazards, debris, and downed power lines.



The City and Malibu CERT Team are coordinating to be prepared to use radio repeaters and handheld radios and set up an Emergency Information Station at Zuma Beach in case of widespread power outage to be able to provide emergency information and supplies to the community if necessary. The City and KBUU 99.1 FM are coordinating to post emergency information in the local radio broadcast.



TAKE PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS NOW

Be prepared for potential fires, evacuations, power and traffic signal outages, downed tree limbs and powerlines, hazardous driving conditions.



People who rely on wheelchairs, medical devices or have limited mobility and owners of horses and large animals should consider leaving the area early.



Please check on elderly or disable neighbors.



Remove flammable furniture and materials away from your house, secure furniture.



Check and prepare disaster kits, review emergency plans, fill your vehicle’s gas tank, make sure you can open electric garage doors and gates if the power goes out.



Know your Los Angeles County and City of Malibu Evacuation Zones (MAL-C111 – MAL-C114, the same as Zones 11-14 that the City had adopted) by searching for your home or work address on the City website on Los Angeles County’s new Genasys website at https://protect.genasys.com/search.



Plan your evacuation routes and reunification locations.



STAY INFORMED

Monitor local AM and FM radio (which will work with hand crank, solar, battery-powered and car radios if the power is out) and follow weather information from the National Weather Service at https://www.weather.gov/lox/.



The City will send out emergency alerts as needed and post all emergency information on the website www.malibucity.org. All current City alerts are posted at www.MalibuCity.org/alerts. Sign up for alerts at www.MalibuCity.org/news (scroll down to “Alert Center”). Sign up for LA County emergency alerts at: https://lacounty.gov/emergency/alert-la/. In case of evacuations, the City will use the Everbridge Disaster Notification System. Most cell and landline phone numbers in Malibu are already entered in the system, but residents and businesses can create a profile at www.MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications to change or add additional contact information.

