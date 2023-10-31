Public Safety Department Open House to take place on Thursday, Nov. 9 

In recognition of the five-year anniversary of the Woolsey Fire and Malibu’s Annual Day of Preparedness, the city’s Public Safety Department will host an Open House Thursday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Public Safety Department’s expanded office area in City Hall. Community members are invited to come by anytime during the Open House hours to meet the Public Safety staff, learn about the city’s wildfire preparedness and resiliency efforts, enjoy refreshments, receive a FREE NOAA weather radio, hear updates on the fire season conditions, schedule a home wildfire assessment, pick up a free print copy of the Malibu Survival Guide and more.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...