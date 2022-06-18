Rebates, Resources Available to Help Cut Down on Water Use

The city has partnered with LACWD and West Basin Municipal Water District to help Malibu residents and businesses save water and money through the Malibu Smart water conservation program, Turf Replacement. Outdoor water use makes up 50 percent or more of total household water use during the warmer months.

One of the most effective methods for permanently reducing water use at home is to replace water-thirsty grass lawns with drought-resistant landscapes. Residents are able to apply for a rebate of $5 per square foot of grass removal rebate (up to 5,000 square feet or $25,000 total). Grass lawn replacement rebates are also available for commercial and multifamily customers. For more information about residential and commercial rebates and to apply, visit the website at socalwatersmart.com.

Water Saving Devices — Other rebates are currently available to Malibu residents for water-saving devices, including toilets, laundry machines, sprinkler nozzles, rain barrels and cisterns, weather-based irrigation controllers and soil moisture sensor systems. For more information and to apply, go to socalwatersmart.com/en/residential/. Rebates and resources for commercial customers include water-saving devices, the Water Savings Incentive Program, the Onsite Retrofit Program, and the Public Agency Turf Replacement and Project Assistance Program. Learn more and apply at socalwatersmart.com/en/commercial/.

Additional Malibu-specific water conservation information is available at malibucity.org.

