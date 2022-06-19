HomeObituaries
Obituaries

Obituary: Mavis Irene Randall

The Malibu Times
By The Malibu Times
0
14
Mavis Irene Randall

Mavis Irene Randall left this world on May 7, 2022, at the age of 81 years old. Mavis (aka Flip), daughter of Robert and Helen Bishop, wife of Jerry Randall, passed away at Los Robles Hospital after a long battle with an autoimmune disease.

Mavis was born in Essex, England. Her family migrated from England to Nashville, Tennessee, on a ship called the S.S. Homeland in search of a better life.

She is survived by her children, Kristin and Chad, grandchildren, Ryan and Dominic, and her sister Olive. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister.

Mavis loved gardening, was active in her church and enjoyed taking long walks on the beach with her dogs. She will be greatly missed!

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 26, at Saint Aidan’s Episcopal Church in Malibu at 10 am.

Previous articleRebates, Resources Available to Help Cut Down on Water Use
Next articleAfter nearly two-years wait, Mary Poppins receives the award of her life in AFI gala
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times

Related Articles

- Advertisement - spot_img

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: