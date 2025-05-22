Randall L. Miod 1969-2025

Randall Lawrence Miod, aka Randy, Craw Daddy, was born on November 1, 1969, in Los Angeles. He perished in the Palisades Fire, at his home, on January 7, 2025.

He is survived by his father, Lawrence Miod of Desert Hot Springs, CA, and his mother, Carol A. Smith of Banning, CA. He was predeceased by a paternal uncle, Leonard Miod, and a maternal uncle, David R. Smoot, Jr.

He attended Pinecrest Preschool, Valley Presbyterian School, West Hills Christian School, Lawrence Junior High School, Chatsworth High School, and graduated from Santa Monica College with an AA Degree in Photography.

Randy started skateboarding while in elementary school. He got his first dirt bike at the same age. He started surfing and snowboarding while in junior high school. He got his first drum set while in preschool and played drums in a band while living in Malibu. He was passionate about painting and creating collages.

He moved to Malibu in his early twenties and rented the studio apartment attached to the “Crab Shack.” In 2005, he purchased the property. Malibu was his home for over 30 of his 55 years.

He began his career in hospitality at the PierView Cafe. He managed the Coral Beach Cantina and Zooma Sushi for many years.

Randy will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, the way he encouraged others, his laugh, his fun-loving spirit, and the love he showed to everyone.

On May 31, 2025, a surfside service will be held at Surfrider Beach, 23180 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu at 10:00 AM. Immediately following will be a Paddle Out and then a reception at Dreamland located at 22967 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA.

“May the endless waves and colors of the ocean forever carry Randy’s art and love of surfing- his memory will always ride with the tide.” — Michele Ceaser

