Maurice L. Kilbourn 1937-2025

Maurice L. Kilbourn, his friends called him Maury or Pete. Maury was born on March 24, 1937, and passed away on April 30, 2025.

Born in Deford, Michigan. He is survived by his brother Raymond “Joe” Kilbourn, age 94. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Laura Kilbourn, two brothers, and four sisters.

Graduated from Cass City High School in 1955. He worked at his parents’ Texaco Gas Station and Grocery Store as a young boy across the street from the family farm. Maury was a US Army Veteran. Growing up on a farm, he had a talent for growing plants and flowers.

He moved to California in 1964, where he worked as a Florist, eventually owning his own Flower shop. Maury did the floral arrangements for the set of the Emmy-winning TV show “The West Wing.”

In 1972, Maury and Steve Wiley, his business partner, bought Country Kitchen in Malibu on PCH, down the block from his flower shop. In December 2004, Steve passed away, but Maury stayed running the restaurant with Joel, who had joined to work with them in 1985.

Maury dedicated more than 40 years to the restaurant, working seven days a week. He retired in 2016, living his last years in his home in Agoura Hills, CA. Besides Joel, Rene, Dalila, and Ezequiel have also been part of the team at the restaurant.

Maury will be remembered for his dedication and service to the Malibu community.

