Rain on the way

In Malibu, The National Weather Service expects showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Tonight

Rain likely after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday

Rain before 11am, then showers after 11am. High near 59. Breezy, with a southeast wind 20 to 25 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Monday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 51. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

