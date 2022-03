Actor J.K. Simmons appeared for an audience Q&A after the Malibu Film Society screening of “Being the Ricardos” last week. He’s currently nominated for an Oscar for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for playing Bill Frawley – the actor who played Fred Mertz in “I Love Lucy.”

Simmons previously won an Oscar for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for the 2014 film “Whiplash,” and has 221 acting credits.

Photo by J. Tallal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...