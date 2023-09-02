Rabbi Cantor Marcelo Gindlin is installed as senior leader of Malibu Jewish Center and Synagogue

Beloved Malibu figure is elevated to senior clergy

A beloved leader at the Malibu Jewish Center and Synagogue was installed Saturday night, Aug. 26, at the senior rabbi for the local Jewish congregation. Two hundred and fifty people from Malibu and beyond attended a cheerful and meaningful service to elevate Rabbi Cantor Marcelo Gindlin as senior rabbi at MJCS.

Gindlin is not only beloved at the synagogue where he leads a diverse and inclusive congregation, but also in the community at large. Since he arrived in Malibu from his native Argentina, Gindlin has committed himself to community service. He’s been honored with a Dolphin Award for spearheading and working tirelessly with Hand-in-Hand, a social inclusion program that provides social connections, learning, and fun for people of all abilities and ages. The 54-year-old Gindlin who began his tenure at MJCS as cantor, leading the liturgical music program during services, quickly became a valued community member with his infectious personality, charm and talent.

He graduated from the Seminario Rabinico Latinoamericano in Buenos Aires with a master’s degree in music therapy. Gindlin has extensive experience as a teacher, composer, choir director and performer. He has delighted audiences at concerts in Los Angeles, Europe, and South America with his radiant personality that lights up the stage yet conveys warmth and connection. He has been the full-time cantor at the Malibu Jewish Center & Synagogue (MJC&S) since 2000. It was during the pandemic that Gindlin went to rabbinical school while still serving MJCS in his full-time position.

Rabbi Emerita Judith HaLevy who retired from MJCS six years ago, came to the ceremony from her home in New Mexico.

“The city of Malibu is so privileged to have someone of his stature here and of the love that he brings to the entire community,” HaLevy said. “He embraces all of us in his song, in his teachings, in his open arms. He is at the heart and soul of Malibu and may it last at least for another 25 years.”

HaLevy also offered an amusing story of when Gindlin was first hired: “When Marcelo came he pretended he could speak English. But, because I speak Spanish, basically we would leave every time and it would be, ‘What was that meeting about? What did they say?’ It took a couple of years and I am still Marcelo’s translator on idiomatic English. Of course, today he is not only fluent, but eloquent.”

MJCS President Jonathan Goldstein told those gathered, “I know I speak for all 165 MJCS families that he is there for us to celebrate our successes, to be a good listener, to remind us to look at life’s big picture, to sing us a song and to sing us a prayer. He is the center of the community, the glue that holds us together. He’s given so much to our community that we felt this was an appropriate honor, title, and we know he will take on additional responsibilities as our synagogue grows. We recognize his tremendous contributions to the community and we mark this moment.”

Gindlin addressed the crowd Saturday night, saying, “No matter the title, cantor, now rabbi, I want to be here for you, serving in the best way I can. Celebrating in simchas [celebrations], embracing you in life’s challenges. I want to let you know that I am here, standing with you in soul and in spirit. I look out at you and I “kvell” [feel happy and proud]. I see a community of sharing and warmth — a congregation that has been active in so many aspects of life. A gathering of those who reach out to others, giving of themselves. I see passionate people who do tzedakah[charitable giving] for those in need — who celebrate the precious lives around us that require extra help, extra learning, extra time and understanding. I hope to keep inspiring and uplifting people.”

