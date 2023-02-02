Public Works Commission receives update on the Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan

The Public Works Commission met on Jan. 25, and addressed recent storms and upcoming projects, and welcomed new Commissioner Mica Belzberg to the commission.

Earlier that morning, a 4.2 earthquake hit Malibu just after 2 a.m. Public Works Superintendent Travis Hart said there was no major damage reported.

“The city responded, we have our Building and Safety Code Enforcement and our Public Works crews out assessing any damages, but there’s nothing to report,” Hart said.

The Nov. 23 and Dec. 28 meetings were canceled due to lack of quorum. The last Public Works Commission meeting was on Nov. 10. The commissioners on board were Chair Wade Major, Commissioners Jo Drummond, and Scott Dittrich and new Commissioner Mica Belzberg.

The commission was unable to vote for a new chair and vice chair with four commissioners in attendance due to lack of quorum. They will wait until the Febuary meeting or table the item until they have a full quorum.

After commissioner comments and updates, Public Works Director Rob DuBoux provided a presentation regarding Neighborhood Beautification Programs and the Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Year 2023-2028.

Neighborhood beautification programs are designed to create a mechanism for the community to create beautification improvements within the public right of way. They create a way to clean and beautify Malibu by forming partnerships with volunteers, residents, and community organizations focusing on beautification efforts.

Projects include murals or other public art, installation of landscaping including plants and trees, removal of weeds and other non-native landscaping, new neighborhood entryway signs, removal and/or replacement of chain link fences, new walkways, and neighborhood clean-up events.

Major suggested organizing a joint meeting with the Malibu Arts Commission regarding the beautification programs and including artists in the community.

DuBoux moved on to the Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for Fiscal Years 2023-2028.

The City of Malibu’s public infrastructure is essential to providing safe and reliable services for the community and visitors. The CIP provides a framework for identifying, planning, budgeting, prioritizing, and implementing capital improvement projects within the city. In fiscal years 2022-2027, the city anticipates spending approximately $187.9 million and working on 63 projects. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the city anticipates spending approximately $35 million and working on 28 capital projects. These projects will improve the public infrastructure, improve safety and preserve the city’s largest assets. The CIP also identifies several improvement and repair projects that were generated from the Woolsey Fire and subsequent storm events.

Last year, staff prepared a Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan spanning over fiscal years 2022-2027 and was approved by City Council on Aug. 22, 2022. The current plan needs to be updated to include the projects anticipated for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 and to add new projects to the plan. The Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Years 2023-2028 will be coordinated with the city’s budget and will be sent to City Council in July or August for final approval.

Public speaker Terry Davis was concerned that the Moonshadows crosswalk was not on the report.

“It’s pedestrians crossing PCH and we know very few people drive 45 to 50 miles an hour there,” Davis said.

DeBoux said the crosswalk proposal would likely be extended to the next fiscal year.

Davis also asked if the city is able to implement cameras for speeding.

“It seems virtually impossible for us to get enough coverage on PCH,” Davis said. “That would be a deterrent for speeding on PCH, not just speeding but blowing red lights.”

DeBoux said Caltrans would need to be involved, but it’s a discussion for the Public Safety Commission.

DeBoux asked the commission for any new projects the commission would like to add to the list and said he would add more storm drain repairs.

Major asked for an update on the Temporary Skate Park.

DeBoux said the Community Services Department and Public Works are wrapping up the design.

“They’re looking to go to the Planning Commission some time in the spring and we will go out to bid right after that gets approved in planning,” DeBoux said. “We’re hitting the gas on that really fast, we want to get that out as soon as we can.”

The February meeting will obtain additional comments regarding the Draft Fiscal Year 2023-2024 CIP Work Plan and for the 2023-2028 Five Year CIP.

DuBoux will return with a refined report.

To view the list of projects visit, malibucity.org.

