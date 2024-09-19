Prioritizing bike lanes, wider sidewalks, and roundabouts suggested by Caltrans 

PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study Virtual Workshop shows bicyclists and pedestrians are at most importance

Bike lanes, pedestrian sidewalks and roundabouts were mostly suggested at last week’s Caltrans PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study Virtual Workshop. Since July, Caltrans representatives and the City of Malibu have held in-person and virtual workshops to get community feedback on the main highway in Malibu, Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).

So far, 90 percent of voters want bike lanes, wider sidewalks, buses, center median landscaping in the center median, and more parking on the beach side of PCH, according to residents who attended and participated in the surveys at the meetings.

So far, 90 percent of voters want bike lanes, wider sidewalks, buses, center median landscaping in the center median, and more parking on the beach side of PCH, according to residents who attended and participated in the surveys at the meetings. Photo courtesy of Caltrans.

Executive Liason of Special Projects Ryan Snyder provided a report from the previous meetings and what participants have recommended so far.

At the Sept. 12 virtual meeting, roundabouts were being suggested in areas such as PCH and Webb Way, PCH and El Matador Beach, and PCH and Bonsall Drive. A roundabout is an intersection where traffic travels around a central island in a counterclockwise direction. Vehicles entering or exiting the roundabout must yield to vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

Screenshot of meeting.

The proposed improvement would bring PCH down one lane in each direction and provide a stop control for beachgoers.

Some questions and concerns in the meeting chat, were addressing parking and student drop-offs near Point Dume and Zuma Beach.

“Between Point Dume and Trancas, we have school commutes — moving to a single lane in either direction, with any accident, will limit access to schools — has that been considered?” participant Julie B asked in the group chat. “Also, at Zuma Beach, the beach-side, parking often leads to slowing and stopping to back into street parking, again, a single lane scenario would lead to a complete stop of traffic eastbound, has that been considered?”

Screenshot of meeting

Participants also asked if, with addition to speed cameras that were recently passed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, if cameras should be implemented at traffic signals as well.

“This would help reduce the number of drivers who run red lights,” participant John Lewis said.

City Manager Steve McClary was also in the workshop and thanked Caltrans and the participants for all the feedback.

“I realized this might be a little challenging, but it might be helpful for members of the public to see the difference between what are the safest options here versus what might provide the different amenities,” McClary said.

McClary also asked if it was suggested to only have bike lanes on the land side of the highway. McClary has also been interested in adding more public transportation to the highway for beachgoers.

“We know it’s challenging to get people used to that, and I don’t think it’s going to happen tonight or tomorrow, but if we could get to the point where we had robust shuttle service that was serving people coming up from Santa Monica or Topanga and making those loops through Malibu and stopping at those beaches, I think would eliminate a lot of those cars and a lot of parking issues and U-turns,” he said.

Public Safety Director Rob DeBoux was also at the meetings and mentioned the current construction on PCH but also thanked the public for their engagement and participation.

“The cities got a new project that we have lined up and ready to go, to put a dedicated right turn lane from PCH to Trancas and improve the signal and timing crosswalk, that whole intersection is going to get reconfigured,” DeBoux said. “If you see something out there, please give myself or Caltrans a call. We’ll be happy to have somebody out there to take a look at that.”

Snyder thanked the city and residents for their participation and feedback and said another workshop is in the works.

The study aims to identify safety and multimodal travel improvements for all users of PCH in Malibu, including options for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as enhancing transit opportunities on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu. The PCH Master Plan will include community stakeholder engagement activities and community outreach meetings to gather input on various traffic calming measures and other street improvements, including a “boulevard” roadway. This Master Plan will be used in future PCH safety improvement projects.

For background information, review the Fact Sheet at malibucity.org/DocumentCenter. For further questions, please contact D7.System.Planning@dot.ca.gov.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...