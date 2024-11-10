Prince Street Pizza hosts Pie Contest with Boys & Girls Club of Malibu

Kaya’s pizza will be available to try until the end of the year, a portion of the proceeds will go back to BGCM

The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu partnered with Prince Street Pizza in Malibu once again for a Pizza Pie contest. Students were able to design their own pizza creation with their favorite toppings.

This year’s winner was ninth-grader Kaya, who created her pizza and named it the “Roasty Toasty.” Kaya’s pizza has smoked mozzarella, spicy vodka sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, and olive oil. Kaya was very surprised she won.

“It was fun!” she said. “I was either going to choose marinara sauce or vodka sauce, but I chose creamy tomato. I didn’texpect it to win.”

Kaya said she came up with the name Roasty Toasty while she was making it with her friends.

“I kind of just came up with it, the Roasty Toasty,” she said.

Her friend Alex Mahl helped her decide on the name and was excited about her winning.

“It’s very awesome!” she said.

Her mom, Jeanette Tang, said she encouraged her to do the pizza competition.

“I picked her up from the Boys & Girls Club and she was like, ‘Oh I won!’ It was actually cute that she said she won,” Tang said. “It (Kaya’s pizza) was so good!”

Tang was also happy that Prince Street Pizza is always reaching out and supporting the BGCM.

“I think that it’s amazing that they’re so involved with the community when they came here, I love that,” she said.

Prince Street Pizza opened their doors in September 2023 and held a block party to celebrate their arrival. Prince Street carries both gluten-free and vegan pizza crust and pizzas. The food establishment draw all ages, from kids to young adults to grandparents — there’s something for everyone’s taste buds. Prince Street also participated in the annual Chili Cook-Off this year.

You can also see Kaya bake her pizza creation behind the kitchen at Prince Street Pizza last month on their Instagram @bgcmalibu90265.

Prince Street will donate a portion of the proceeds from the winning pizza to BGCM for the remainder of the year.

