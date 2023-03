The Los Angeles County Beaches and Harbors Dept. has closed the Point Dume access road at the end of Westward Beach Road due to a debris flow onto the road from a property on Birdview Avenue and potential land shift and bluff failure, with concern for more. The public should avoid the area, beware falling rocks and debris and land movement. No current estimate for reopening.

