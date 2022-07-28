Planning Commission to hold special meeting on upcoming Sunset Jazz Festival

The Planning Commission will hold a special meeting on Thursday at 10 a.m. to conduct a public hearing to consider an appeal of the Planning Director’s action on Temporary Use Permit No. 22-021, an application to hold the Sunset Jazz Festival.

The event was scheduled to occur on Saturday, July 30 at the community commercial zoning district at 23575 Civic Center Way also known as the City’s Chili Cook-Off site.

According to the city, on July 21, 2022, the City issued the revocation of TUP No. 22-021 due to the submittal of a fraudulent Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) License, a failure to fulfill one or more conditions of the temporary use permit and failure to provide truthful or accurate information.

“It was determined that the submitted license fraudulently listed the Laity Arts Theatre Company as the organization for which the Alcohol Beverage Control License was issued and 23575 Civic Center Way in the City as the location for the Alcohol Beverage Control License. The City contacted the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control which confirmed that the license submitted was not issued for the proposed event or the correct event location (23575 Civic Center Way),” Media Information Officer Matt Myerhoff said in an to The Malibu Times. “Furthermore, the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control confirmed that the ABC License submitted to the City had been modified with different fonts and formatting. The appellant did not dispute that the submitted ABC license was invalid. Pursuant to MMC Section 17.68.080(B), the Planning Director revoked TUP No. 22-021. The appellant filed a timely appeal regarding the revocation of TUP No. 22-021 on July 25, 2022.”

The meeting agenda and staff report have been posted online. For instructions on how to view and participate in the meeting, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeeting.

The meeting will take place via zoom, view meeting agenda.

