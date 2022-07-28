MRCA shares photo of damaged stairway at Lechuza Beach

Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority shared a photo of the stairway at Lechuza Beach and informed visitors of the closure.

“The harsh salty sea air has claimed part of the stairway at Lechuza Beach, west accessway,” the post reads. ”It is currently closed and we are working to repair as quickly as possible.”

The MRCA is a local public agency dedicated to the acquisition, preservation, and protection of open space, wildlife habitat, and urban, mountain, rivers, local open space and parkland, wildlife habitat, coastal access, watershed lands, and trails in both wilderness and urban settings, and to ensuring access to public parkland and coastal resources.

The MRCA works in cooperation with the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy and other local government partners to acquire parkland, participate in vital planning processes, work towards wildfire resilience, connect wildlife habitat, and complete major park improvement projects. The agency provides natural resources and scientific expertise, critical regional planning services, and education and leadership programs for thousands of youth each year. It is one of the lead agencies revitalizing the Los Angeles River and its tributaries.

