Planning Commission meeting canceled due to power outage at City Hall; meeting to continue on Nov. 30

The Planning Commission Meeting of Monday, November 20, 2023 was adjourned due to a power outage at City Hall.

The adjourned regular meeting will be held on November 30, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, California 90265.

Commission meeting, including:

Coastal Development Permit No. 23-001 – An application for construction of a 12,500 square foot Skatepark and associated development.

Conditional Use Permit Amendment No. 18-002 – An application to amend Conditional Use Permit No. 07-013 to allow for extended hours of operation and to expand the service area of an existing restaurant.

Conditional Use Permit Amendment No. 23-001- An Application to Amend Conditional Use Permit No. 07-009 for a Restaurant and Brewery Taproom (“Restaurant A”, Currently Malibu Brewing Company) to Sell Alcohol for Off-Site Consumption and to maintain current hours of operation.

Conditional Use Permit No. 18-003 – An application to allow 75 events per calendar year at the Trancas Country Market Shopping Center which will consist of live music performances and movie nights; events are expected to have between 50 to 100 attendees each.

Dated: November 20, 2023 5:45 p.m.

