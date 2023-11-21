Letter to The Editor: California Set for Rebates from Biden’s Climate Law

Dear Editor,

When President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law, it marked marking the most significant action Congress has taken on clean energy and climate change in the nation’s history. The IRA allocated an unprecedented level of federal funding toward making the transition to clean energy more accessible and more affordable. Already, consumers (particularly low and moderate-income households) can save thousands of dollars in tax credits for residential electrification upgrades.

Now, California is in the process of applying for two home energy rebate programs. Once California is awarded funding from the Department of Energy, consumers in California will become eligible for these rebates. Qualifying projects will be those that eliminate the sources of emissions, like replacing gas-powered clothes dryers with electric ones, and/or reduce the amount of energy used, such as making a home a more efficient consumer of electricity. I want to alert consumers to this good news, which offers them significant savings on their yearly energy bills as they make efficiency upgrades. I also spread the word to contractors and all who install energy-efficient appliances and all-electric HVAC systems.

It is imperative that contractors learn about these rebates as they become available and communicate accurate information about the cost savings of electrification. We can all benefit from this program because it has the promise of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving public health!

Marilyn Green, Malibu

