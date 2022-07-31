Planning commission approves Juan Cabrillo demolition

The Malibu Planning Commission met on Monday, July 18, to discuss an application to demolish the existing structures associated with the former Juan Cabrillo Elementary School campus. The development includes removal of modular buildings, the abatement and removal of hazardous materials from the buildings and soils, and the leveling of soils. Chair Kraig Hill and Commissioner John Mazza recused themselves from the meeting.

“I am not going to hear 5C. I don’t think the public was given adequate notice, nor the commission, on that item to view it diligently,” Mazza said. “So I am no longer going to hear items that arrive after Thursday.”

Hill echoed his concerns on the timeliness of the report and also removed himself from the meeting.

“I will also recuse myself on the whole site plan,” Hill said. “This is just too late in the process for the public to really get a good read on this and I personally had to spend time of the weekend helping a friend with terminal cancer move, so it was just too late to expect us to take up our weekend and so hopefully we can get reports sooner in the future.”

Hill and Mazza logged out of the meeting and the other three commissioners went ahead with a vote on the demolition plan.

With two commissioners absent from the discussion, the plan was quickly approved 3-0.

Advertisement

The other city commissioners did amend the project by requiring that the school district hire a demolition removal team that is approved by city staff.

On July 11, the Malibu City Council approved moving the Malibu Middle and High School (MMHS) Campus Specific Plan Project forward. The council discussed the Planning Commission’s recommendation to the City Council on the MMHS Specific Plan, Environmental Impact Report (EIR), and code amendments from its May 31 meeting. The Specific Plan establishes the development standards and plans for the redevelopment of the MMHS campus to be implemented in four phases over the next 10 to 15 years. The second reading of the code amendments proposed by Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) is scheduled for the council meeting on Aug. 8. The Local Coastal Program amendments will be forwarded to the California Coastal Commission for review and certification.

Planning Director Richard Mollica said item 4B has been continued to this meeting a number of times due to correspondence received by the Coastal Commission.

The commission adopted resolutions 22-49, 22-46, and 22-47.

The commission continued Coastal Development Permit-Woolsey Fire No. 22-006, and Variance Nos. 21-013, 21-014, and 22- 008, to the Aug. 1 meeting. This item is an application for a replacement driveway, and construction of new retaining walls, two-car garage, decking, and non-exempt grading over 1,000 cubic yards at 31113 Bailard Road.

Coastal Development Permit No. 16-028, an application for a new single-family residence and associated development at 6333 Sea Star Drive was also continued to the Aug. 1 meeting.

The commission continued Coastal Development Permit No. 20-053 and Demolition Permit 22-010 and Coastal Development Permit No. 21-043 and Demolition Permit No. 22-012 to the Aug. 15 special Planning Commission meeting.

To view all developments, visit Malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.

To be notified regarding City actions or hearings on the Malibu Middle and High School Campus project, including public hearings and meetings, email psalazar@malibucity.org. View the Malibu Middle & High School Campus project environmental documents on the Documents/ Resources webpage on the malibucity.org.

The Planning Commission approved the application to demolish the existing structures of Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. On Tuesday, July. 26, a fence was assembled at the school for construction. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. The Planning Commission approved the application to demolish the existing structures of Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. On Tuesday, July. 26, a fence was assembled at the school for construction. The development includes removal of modular buildings, the abatement and removal of hazardous materials from the buildings and soils, and the leveling of soils. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. The development includes removal of modular buildings, the abatement and removal of hazardous materials from the buildings and soils, and the leveling of soils. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...