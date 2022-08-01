Facemasks no longer required at Malibu City Hall

Facemasks are no longer required, but are strongly recommended while inside Malibu City Hall, effective August 1, 2022.

“The requirement by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LADPH) that facemasks be worn inside City Hall due to several positive COVID-19 cases among City of Malibu staff has been removed,” the press release says. “City Hall is now in alignment with the community standard of Los Angeles County, which does not require, but strongly recommends, the use of facemasks in certain indoor settings, including shared office spaces.”

For more details about LADPH guidance on facemasks in the County or other COVID-19 information, visit the LADPH website.

On July 1, 2022, LADPH notified the City that, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the County and the resulting positive cases among City Hall staff, facemasks were required inside City Hall, including the Senior Center, by visitors as well as staff.

The City of Malibu is committed to protecting the public health of the community and the safety of the visiting public and the City staff in City Hall, and follows LADPH guidance as well as the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) statewide workplace health and safety requirements.

