Pepperdine golfers Gomez and Romero playing at U.S. Women’s Amateur

Two Pepperdine Waves women’s golfers are competing in the seven-day 122nd U.S. Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay Golf Club in University Place, Wash.

Sophomore Lauren Gomez and junior Kaleiya Romero are two of 156 players that teed off in the golfing spectacle, which began on Monday.

Gomez, the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year, said two days before opening tee that she was eager to play in the U.S. Women’s Amateur.

“I’m trying to have no expectations,” said Gomez, who was also the WCC Freshman of the Year last spring. “I played really well in my qualifier to get into this tournament. I think it’s because I went out there with nothing to lose. I am going to keep that same mentality going into this tournament and just see what happens.”

In a Pepperdine statement, Waves coach Laurie Gibbs was also thrilled about Romero and Gomez’s participation in the event.

“The course will be a great test for the players and will make for some exciting matches,” she said. “Lauren and Kaleiya are playing well and should have a great championship.”

Advertisement

Both players played at Chambers Bay Golf Club in April when the Waves competed against Seattle and Washington in the Chambers Bay Invitational. Romero tied for sixth place in the invitational.

To qualify for this week’s tournament, Romero, an All-WCC first-team honoree for the second time in the spring, claimed one of seven spots at La Riconada Country Club in Los Gatos in July. She played with a sprained wrist and foot and finished in a tie for sixth place by shooting a 71.

Lauren Gomez is one of two Pepperdine golfers to be competing in the U.S. Women’s Amateur this week in University Place, Washington. Kaleiya Romero is also in the tournament. Contributed Photo.

Gomez qualified for the U.S. Amateur by winning a tournament at the Country Club of Rancho Bernado in July. She shot a 67, three shots better than anyone else.

In the one-round event, Gomez almost reached a personal record.

“I was seven under through 13 holes, but I lost some steam at the end and made a couple of bogies,” she said. “But I still had a really good round. “

The top 64 golfers advanced to match play on Wednesday after the tournament’s first two rounds.

Former Wave Danielle Kang won the U.S. Amateur in 2010 and 2011.

Gomez has played in a number of events since Pepperdine’s season concluded in May, including the U.S. Women’s Open Championship in June. She said all the tournaments have been good experiences.

“It is going to be really helpful going into the fall season,” Gomez said. “I’ve got a lot of new experiences under my belt.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...