Latest high-dollar and celebrity real estate transactions in Malibu

Family trust of ‘Pink Panther’ composer Henry Mancini lists longtime home for $13 million

The La Costa beach house purchased by famous composer Henry Mancini exactly 50 years ago is now for sale for $13 million. The 2,212-square-foot home sits east of the La Costa Beach Club, on one of the sandier sections of La Costa Beach.

The two-story wood-sided house has a two-car garage on Pacific Coast Highway, four bedrooms, three baths, private courtyard and decks; with views to Point Dume, the Malibu Pier, and Queen’s Necklace.

Often called “one of the greatest composers in the history of film,” Mancini composed musical scores for hundreds of movies and TV shows. A number of his instrumental numbers and theme songs actually became hits, like “Love Theme from Romeo and Juliet,” “Peter Gunn,” “The Pink Panther,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Days of Wine and Roses” and “Victor Victoria.”

Mancini won four Oscars, a Golden Globe and 20 Grammys during his career, plus a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1995. He passed away in 1994 at the age of 70.

Actor Jonah Hill selling landside house in Malibu Colony after purchasing beachfront place across the street

Two-time Oscar nominee Jonah Hill (“Moneyball,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), 38, is asking almost $15 million for the contemporary Malibu Colony house he acquired just over a year ago for $9 million. During the year, he made some changes to the property, including painting the exterior a charcoal gray.

The three-story four-bedroom, four-bath home in 3,600 square feet comes with deeded beach access rights, roof deck, and private yard with pool.

Just across the street is the three-story traditional beachfront home he just bought for $15.5 million. Originally built in 1931, it must be among the oldest in Malibu Colony. The 3,100-square-foot structure is stucco with wood shingles, an updated interior, several beachfront decks, and a patio.

Hill has worked steadily in Hollywood since about 2004 and acted or did voice work in over 60 films. Besides his two Oscar-nominated movies, he’s also worked on “Django Unchained,” “Superbad,” “Knocked Up,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” and “21 Jump Street.”

He appears to have taken up surfing in Malibu over the past few years, judging by photos posted on social media.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin buys Pink’s former Point Dume estate for $13.5 million

The invasion of Malibu by Silicon Valley billionaire tech moguls continues. Dirt reported that, “In recent months, the occasional presence of a parked security detail on a posh Point Dume street has made locals curious about which celebrity was in town. Turns out it was Google co-founder Sergey Brin and his now-estranged second wife Nicole Shanahan.”

The 1.2-acre estate they purchased was the primary residence of the singer Pink from 2011-16.

Just past big gates and tall tropical trees, a long driveway leads to the 6,300-square-foot main house, which is invisible from the street. The property has every conceivable amenity, including a guest house, pool area, recording studio, private path overlooking the beach, and a beach access key.

Both Forbes and Bloomberg rank Brin as the seventh-richest man in the world, with a net worth of around $100 billion.

Carbon Beach architectural home listed for $69 million

Nursing home magnate Lee Samson, founder of Windsor Healthcare, listed his 6,125-square-foot Carbon Beach property for $69 million. The listing was first reported by The Real Deal.

When Samson purchased the 1976 home seven years ago, he hired noted architect Richard Landry to do an extensive remodel.

According to Dirt, the redesign resulted in a very private home that’s largely soundproof, even though it’s right on Pacific Coast Highway. They describe the exterior as “cubed … clad in textured cast aluminum panels, and punctuated by a stucco sail resembling a yacht spinnaker.” On the ocean side, the home has walls of glass.

Features include everything a billionaire could want: large motor court holding an automated car turntable, a “dramatic” courtyard [with] reflecting pool and custom sculptural metal fountain, a movie theater, 70 feet of shoreline frontage, and a roof terrace with a retractable glass ceiling.

The Landry Design Group won the 2020 RED Luxe Award for best renovation/restoration in the LA area for their work on the house.

Samson is an LA native and well-known philanthropist. He started Windsor Healthcare in 1984, eventually expanding to 35 locations throughout California and Arizona. His primary residence is in Beverly Hills.

Oscar-nominated actress Kristen Stewart sells Latigo Shore hillside home for $8.3 million

According to Dirt, Oscar-nominated actress and LA native Kristen Stewart, 32, recently sold off the Latigo Shore hillside home she co-owned with her mother, Jules Mann-Stewart, since 2011.

The architecturally designed contemporary-style home built in 1993 was bought by AMC Networks marketing chief Len Fogge. It features ocean views and a guest house.

Another hedge-fund guy buys on Point Dume

Colter Van Domelen, 35, a former star analyst at Tiger Global, and his wife, Brittany, paid $13.6 million in cash for a Point Dume estate. This was just a few months after his former boss dropped $56 million on two separate Point Dume homes, according to Dirt.

Originally built in 1980, the Spanish hacienda-style estate they purchased has been remodeled many times over the years. Its “vast lawns and towering trees assure privacy from neighbors,” according to a description. The entire property is walled and gated, with a full-size lighted tennis court. The house has no ocean view, but comes with a key to Little Dume Beach.

The property was long owned by Michaeline DeJoria, a daughter of haircare billionaire John Paul Dejoria, who sold it in 2020 for $8.1 million to tech entrepreneur Daniel Starr.

