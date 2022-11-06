Pepperdine announces weeklong series of events for Veterans Day

Pepperdine University will commemorate Veterans Day with a weeklong series of events beginning Monday, Nov. 7 to Nov. 11. The events highlight the year-round initiatives and programming specifically designed to promote the academic, personal, and professional success to Pepperdine’s veterans and military-connected students.

“Over the years, Pepperdine has supported thousands of veterans and family members as they’ve transitioned from military to civilian life,” Director of Student Veteran Affairs at Pepperdine Eric Leshinsky said. “Our new initiatives and programming for PeppVets demonstrate Pepperdine’s continued and growing commitment to those that served. This is an exciting time to be a PeppVet, and we are incredibly proud to support and salute each and every one.”

In addition to University-led events and programming, Pepperdine, in partnership with the National Flag Foundation, is among a select group of nationwide participants chosen to light up a building in purple as a show of national unity and support for our country’s military heroes. On Thursday, November 11, the Phillips Theme Tower on the Malibu campus will be lit up in support of our nation’s wounded veteran community. The Light to Unite initiative, which has planned displays at buildings such as One World Trade Center in New York City, the Willis Tower in Chicago, and the Koppers Building in Pittsburgh, also marks the 240th anniversary of the inception of the Purple Heart Award.

“Pepperdine would like to show the world our pride and gratitude for all US veterans and the great sacrifices that they have made to protect our freedoms and our nation,” Vice Chancellor of Engagement and Mass Appeal at Pepperdine David Johnson said. “We are all blessed because of them. It is a privilege to participate in the national Light to Unite initiative and to honor our veterans on this day.”

This year’s events include:

November 7 | Noon–2 PM

PeppVet and Military Recruiting Forum

Mullin Town Square

November 7 | 7:30 PM

LA Clippers Military Heroes Night with PeppVet section

Crypto.com Arena

November 8 | 4 PM

Prayer and Hike to the Cross

Hosted by the Office of the Chaplain

November 10 | 7 AM

PeppVet Fun Run

Zuma Beach

November 11 | 12:30–2 PM

Veterans Day Luncheon

Brock House

November 11 | Sunset

“Light to Unite” Tower Lighting

Phillips Theme Tower

