Kelly and Mulder, former Sharks volleyballers, see each other on college county

Past Malibu High Sharks boys volleyball players Finn Kelly and Nate Mulder were on opposite sides of a collegiate volleyball court last month.

Kelly’s The Master’s University team played Mulder’s Concordia University squad in the Long Beach State Fall Tournament on Oct. 22.

The Master’s won the preseason match and finished the tournament, which featured other college teams, with two wins. Concordia also won a contest before the end of the event.

Kelly and Mulder graduated from Malibu High last spring. They attended the Malibu Sharks girls volleyball team’s home playoff game hours after they were on opposing teams.

The two enjoyed seeing each other competing in college.

“We were smiling and laughing,” said Kelly. “It was pretty fun.”

Kelly did not play in his team’s victory over Mulder’s squad. Mulder, a 6-foot-4 outside hitter, did though.

Kelly said his friend and former teammate was impressive.

“He played great,” he said of Mulder. “He kind of destroyed our team.”

Mulder did see Kelly, a 6-foot libero, take the floor in The Master’s other contests.

“I was pretty stoked,” he said.

Both players are walk-ons to their teams.

Kelly’s goal is to make The Master’s travel roster.

“I will probably get some games in against some lower-level teams to get some experience,” he said. “I just have to play good.”

Concordia, Mulder said, is focused on winning.

“The goal for our team is to win a national championship,” he said.

Concordia’s season begins on Dec. 30. The team will host the CUI Tournament at the CU Arena in Irvine.

The Master’s played in the USC Fall Tournament on Oct. 29 and they have another exhibition game on Nov. 5 against Hawaii, and another on Jan. 16 against Emmanuel College. The Master’s will host both matches in the Santa Clarita-based gym, the MacArthur Center.

Their regular season begins on Jan. 18 with a match at CSUN.

Mulder and Kelly will be on opposing sidelines again when their teams play on Feb. 10 in Concordia’s gym.

