PCH to reopen in time for summer, Governor Newsom announces

One lane in each direction to open by end of May after Palisades Fire closure

After months of disruption following the devastating Palisades Fire in January, a portion of the iconic Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) is finally set to reopen to the public by the end of May — just in time for the summer season.

Governor Gavin Newsom made the announcement today, Saturday, April 12, emphasizing the significance of the early reopening. “We are on track to reopen the highway by the end of May,” Newsom stated. “I am deeply mindful of how disruptive this has been for residents, for businesses, and for those that simply want to enjoy one of the most iconic highways anywhere in the United States.”

Since the fire, access to PCH has been limited to residents of the burn area, essential businesses, and emergency repair crews. The road closure, though necessary for safety and cleanup, has created challenges for daily commuters, local tourism, and small businesses that rely on coastal access.

Now, one lane in each direction will soon be available for public travel. The reopening will be possible through a coordinated push by Caltrans, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), local officials, and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck effort,” Newsom said in his statement. “We understand how essential this route is for daily life and local businesses. Reopening PCH is a top priority, and we are going all-in to get this done.”

Crews have worked to remove toxic debris, demolish collapsed homes, repair roadways, and install new utility equipment. According to state officials, more than 100 USACE crews are actively working the area, removing an estimated 1,284 truckloads of debris per day. The equipment and dump trucks travel along PCH as part of their haul routes, underscoring the urgency to clear the road for broader public use.

Currently, security checkpoints remain in place at the north and south ends of the closure zone. Once the highway reopens, those checkpoints will be lifted, but a visible law enforcement presence will continue to ensure safety and monitor traffic during the transition period.

PCH serves as a vital artery connecting Los Angeles to Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and beyond. It is also a scenic magnet for tourists from around the world, especially in the warmer months. The anticipated reopening is expected to bring a much-needed economic and emotional boost to the region.

As of now, there is no official timeline for when all lanes will be fully reopened, but officials remain optimistic as cleanup continues.

