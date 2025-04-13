Burt’s Eye View: Too much to remember

By Burt Ross

I, a mere mortal, am being asked by the powers that be to remember far more than my mind can possibly retain. I am supposed to know my social security number, my zip code and street address, the codes for my gate, my alarm, my cell number, my home phone number, my license plate number, and so forth and so on.

If all this weren’t bad enough (and it most certainly is), I am somehow supposed to remember my passwords all of which are different from one another. I have more passwords than there are letters in the alphabet, and since for security reasons, I do not store them, I, of course, can’t possibly remember them.

Whenever I am asked to input a password, I invariably hit “forget password” and start a lengthy procedure to prove that I am who I say I am. The truth is that half the Russians and Chinese more than likely already know what I have forgotten, but I guess by constantly changing my passwords, I am keeping them on their toes.

My natural intelligence is rapidly fading, and so I do hope this new artificial intelligence takes over and does a better job than I can do. It would be a great relief if this AI could fill out forms for me, allow me to enter my own home, and turn on my cell phone. I just hope it doesn’t get too big for its britches and go on strike. If I alienate it somehow, I can see myself sitting in front of my gate with no place to go.

