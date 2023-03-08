PCH pavement repair project to start Monday, March. 13; one lane will be closed after 7 p.m.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans night construction to repair pavement on State Route 1 (Pacific Coast Highway) in Malibu beginning Monday, March 13, and continuing through late May. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.

One lane will be closed at night while crews work after 7 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

Construction will occur at various locations on State Route 1 from Malibu Lagoon Bridge (postmile 46.9) to Corral Canyon Road (postmile 50.4). One lane will be closed at night in the work zone and will reopen by 6 a.m. No parking spaces will be taken away during this work.

The project involves removing and replacing damaged pavement and installing new lane striping. The project will increase the life of the roadway and provide a smooth ride. Residents and businesses in the vicinity of the work can expect noise, dust and light associated with nighttime construction.

According to the press release, there will be no staging area for this project. Changeable message signs will be placed to inform travelers and residents about this project.

Caltrans will post updates on Twitter at @CaltransDist7, and those without a Twitter account can view the information online at twitter. com/caltransdist7 Caltrans reminds drivers to “Slow for The Cone Zone” and “Be Work Zone Alert.” Traffic fines are doubled in construction zones.

🚧 MALIBU – Starting Monday 3/13, crews will repair pavement on Route 1 (Pacific Coast Hwy) after 7PM on Monday thru Friday nights. One lane will be closed in work zone & reopen by 6AM. Schedule is subject to change due to weather. @CityMalibu https://t.co/O37QesJHpw pic.twitter.com/C3Dxp2iP0N — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 8, 2023

