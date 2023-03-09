Calendar for the week of March 9

SAT, MARCH. 11

MALIBU DEMOCRATIC CLUB TO HOST OUTDOOR HIKE

The Malibu Democratic Club is hosting a hike on Saturday, March. 11, followed by lunch/drinks with our new State Assembly Rep. Jacqui Irwin and the MDC board. The hike begins at 11 a.m. at the Zuma Canyon Trailhead off Bonsall Drive. Participants will meet at the Trailhead parking lot off Bonsall Drive. Carpooling encouraged due to limited parking. Lunch/drinks follow at 1 p.m. at the Malibu Brewing Company at Trancas Market, 30745 E. PCH . (Each person is responsible for their own tab.) See news briefs for more info.

SUN, MARCH. 12

GIRLS SPORTS CLINIC

A Girls Soccer Clinic (ages 8-13) will be held on March 12 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. To learn more and upcoming city events visit, malibucity.org.

WED, MARCH. 15

ORGANIC WASTE RECYCLING WORKSHOP

Community members can learn about the importance of, and how to successfully participate in, the city’s Organic Waste Recycling Program by joining the virtual workshop on Wednesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. An additional workshop is scheduled for April 19. The Organic Waste Recycling Program is an important way that Malibu can fulfill its commitment as a community to be part of the efforts to address climate change and protect the environment. The link for the event is posted on the website. Attendees will receive a free kitchen scraps collection caddy (limit one per household). The 1.9-gallon, dishwasher-safe caddies are easy to fill, carry, empty, and clean, offering a convenient way to collect food scraps to be recycled. For more information about the program and to register for a workshop, visit the Organic Recycling webpage at malibucity.org/Organics. For additional guidance on the organics recycling program, review the City’s free online Zero Waste Guide at malibucity.org/HomeZeroWasteGuide.

THURS, MARCH. 16

PARENT AND ME

Park Tales (ages 2-5) will be held at Malibu Bluffs Park from 10 to 11 a.m. Admission is free. The Somewhere Over the Rainbow Gold Hunt and Hop Around the Park events will be held on April 6. To learn more and upcoming city events, visit malibucity.org.

FRI, MARCH. 17

CLASSICAL GUITAR CONCERT AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

The Pepperdine Guitar Department presents a concert featuring musicians studying with world-renowned classical guitar virtuoso Christopher Parkening. A variety of works are presented in both solo and ensemble settings. On Friday, March 17, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the meeting room.

SAT, MARCH 18

MORNING HIKE AT CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK

The morning is the best time of day to view insects, birds, and many other members of the chaparral ecosystem. Discover the wildlife and learn about unique native plants that call the Santa Monica Mountain region home. Terrain can be uneven, and participants will walk uphill to view the vast acreage of the park. Registration is required. Hike is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Charmlee Wilderness Park. Visit malibucity.org for more information.

SAT, MARCH. 18

CAFFEINATED VERSE

Caffeinated Verse (Open Mic Poetry Readings) will be held on March 18 and May 20, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library. To see more and upcoming city events visit malibucity.org.

SUN, MARCH. 19

PAWS UP ANIMAL RESCUE EVENT

Looking to adopt? Come by the Malibu Farmers Market Sunday, March 19, for the Paws Up animal rescue event. From puppies to seniors, become a lucky pet’s forever home. The market is back to its regular hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit us on our Instagram @malibufarmersmarket. The Malibu Farmers Market is located at 23555 Civic Center Way, in Legacy Park.

MARCH 25 AND 26

TOPANGA ACTORS COMPANY

Enjoy an afternoon of theater and the opportunity to meet the Topanga Actors Company cast at The Malibu Library community room on March 25 and 26 at 2 p.m. Established in 2015 Topanga Actors Company is widely recognized in neighborhood Topanga Canyon for its innovatively staged readings of carefully selected contemporary plays and fine acting. A stage reading of famed playwright Wendy Wasserstein’s final play with Woodson Bull III, but you can call him “Third.” Professor Laurie Jameson is another member of the “walking red state.” Wasserstein’s drama/comedy features a gargantuan struggle between a college student and his professor, all taking place in the America of the pivotal years 2002/2003. The reading is sponsored by Malibu Library and LA County Library. For more info, email topangaactorscompany@theatercompany.org

SUN, MARCH 26

PEP WILLIAMS ART EXHIBITION OPENING RECEPTION

The Malibu Arts Commission is pleased to showcase artist Pep Williams at the Malibu City Gallery located at Malibu City Hall. The opening reception is Sunday, March 26, at noon. Meet Pep, see his amazing work, and celebrate with complimentary food and beverages. The reception includes a live musical performance by A Call 2Peace. An RSVP is not required. Pep’s work will be displayed at the Malibu City Gallery from March 27 to May 5. The Gallery is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

TUES, MARCH 28

AFTERSCHOOL DANCE PROGRAMS

Programs for grades TK-5 to be held March 28 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Webster Elementary School, and on March 30 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Malibu Elementary School. Fee is $25. To see more and upcoming city events visit, malibucity.org.

SUN, APRIL. 9

EASTER EGG HUNT AT THE MALIBU FARMERS MARKET

Fun, Farmers, Food, Music and an Easter Egg Hunt at the Malibu Farmers Market. At Legacy Park on Sunday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ONGOING

JOHNNY CASH: AT FOLSOM AND SAN QUENTIN EXHIBIT AT PEPPERDINE

The symposium “Faith, Reconciliation, and Flourishing: A Symposium on Prison Reform” is part of a Grammy Museum-sponsored exhibit on “Johnny Cash: At Folsom and San Quentin,” featuring photographs by Jim Marshall. The 23 photographs are of Cash’s legendary prison concerts in 1968 and 1969. The photographs will be on display at the Payson Library Exhibit Gallery on the Malibu campus through April 9.

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION SITTING GROUP

The Malibu Mindfulness Meditation Group meets Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. for a group sit and chat in Point Dume. They are led by longtime local resident Michael Kory, who has been practicing Mindfulness Meditation for over 12 years and recently graduated a two-year teacher training program. Everyone is welcome whether you are an experienced meditator or are a complete newbie. There are many benefits to be had both from giving yourself the gift of learning how to quiet the mind, and doing it in a group with the support of others. If you wish to attend, please email mmm@bu-dharma.com for more info.

EMBELLISHMENT WORKSHOPS

Get your creative juices flowing! In this class, you will design, paint, and embellish a variety of unique crafts. All supplies are included. Each participant will go home with a piece to share with friends and family.

Adults must accompany children under 12. Instructed by Craft Bar at Malibu Bluffs Park. (Daylight Savings) Clocks – March 7 from 6 to 7 p.m. $25 per workshop. To see more and upcoming city events visit, malibucity.org.

BALLET

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

BROADWAY JAZZ DANCE

Enter stage right to the senior center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warm-ups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. Class is Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

PILATES

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Senior Center. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size 8 needles and one skein of yarn.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

