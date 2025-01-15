Palisades Fire Update: Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7 a.m.

As of today, the Palisades Fire has burned 23,713 acres and is 19% contained. Firefighters are making significant progress despite challenging conditions. While the Santa Ana winds are expected to diminish, humidity levels remain critically low, prompting the continuation of the RED FLAG WARNING until 6:00 p.m. this evening.

Over 2,000 CAL Guard members have joined the firefighting efforts, working alongside more than 5,000 firefighters to suppress the flames, build and reinforce containment lines, and ensure operational and personnel safety.

This morning at 7:00 a.m., the Palisades Operational Team held their daily briefing at their command post at Zuma Beach, where firefighters gathered to strategize and coordinate. The dedication and teamwork on display are a testament to the bravery and resilience of the firefighting community.

The community remains deeply grateful for the tireless efforts of all those involved in protecting lives and property.

