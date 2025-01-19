Palisades Fire Update, Sunday, Jan. 19: 52% Contained, Critical Recovery Efforts Underway

The Palisades Fire, which has scorched 23,713 acres since erupting on January 7, is now 52% contained as of today at 7:45 a.m., according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE). The blaze, which has tragically claimed the lives of 10 individuals, has left a devastating trail of destruction: 707 structures have been damaged, 4,996 destroyed, and 12,280 remain under threat. Despite progress in containment, challenges persist as firefighters and officials work tirelessly to manage the situation and aid impacted communities.

Fraudulent Accounts Alert

Amid the chaos, CAL FIRE is urging the public to beware of fraudulent social media accounts impersonating the organization to solicit donations. CAL FIRE emphasizes that it does not request donations from the public, either in person or online. Official CAL FIRE social media accounts are verified with blue or gray checkmarks and categorized as Government Organizations. Any accounts lacking these credentials should be reported to the relevant platform or authorities.

While CAL FIRE itself does not accept donations, the agency encourages contributions to legitimate organizations supporting disaster victims, firefighters, and first responders. Officials urge donors to thoroughly research organizations to ensure their validity before making a contribution.

For accurate updates and official information, CAL FIRE advises visiting their verified website at fire.ca.gov or following their official social media channels on Instagram (@CALFIRE), Facebook (@CALFIRE), and X (@CAL_FIRE).

Containment Progress and Challenges

Crews reported minimal fire behavior overnight, with no further growth in the fire’s perimeter. However, concerns remain as a Santa Ana wind event is forecasted for Monday and Tuesday, bringing isolated gusts of up to 50–60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. This weather event could create critical fire conditions and increase the risk of rapid fire spread.

Specialized supplies, including masks, respirators, gloves, eye protection, and decontamination equipment, are urgently needed to support responders and civilians returning to affected areas. CAL FIRE officials are coordinating with various agencies to ensure resources are distributed effectively.

Evacuation and Re-Entry Updates

Evacuation orders remain in place for several zones due to immediate threats to life and property. Residents in evacuation areas are reminded that access is restricted under a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., per the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Proof of residency, such as a government-issued photo ID with a clear address, is required for re-entry once zones are declared safe.

Some zones on the fire’s outer perimeter, including parts of unincorporated Los Angeles County, have been reopened to residents. However, the City of Malibu is not yet included in these repopulation efforts. Hazards such as fallen power lines, damaged guardrails, and debris remain obstacles to safely reopening certain areas.

Evacuation warnings also persist for several zones, and residents in these areas are advised to prepare for possible mandatory evacuations. For detailed information on evacuation zones, residents can visit CAL FIRE’s 3D map or sign up for updates through the Genasys Project.

Restoring Utilities and Services

Utility providers are working to restore services to impacted areas. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced that power has been restored to 7,069 customers in Brentwood and Encino, though 10,433 customers remain without electricity. Residents with questions about service restoration can contact LADWP at 1-800-342-5397.

Southern California Gas Co. has restored service to 3,259 customers out of the 13,600 whose gas supply was shut off for safety reasons. Information booths have been set up at the Pavilions store in Malibu (29211 Heathercliff Road) and the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at UCLA Research Park West (10850 W Pico Blvd.) to assist residents with utility concerns.

Community Support and Resources

The LA County Disaster Recovery Center at UCLA Research Park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to assist residents with recovery efforts. In addition, Malibu residents can attend a Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, January 21, at 6 p.m. at Malibu High School Auditorium to receive updates and ask questions about ongoing recovery efforts. Representatives from the Malibu City Council, CAL FIRE, Los Angeles County Fire Department, and federal relief agencies will be present.

For seniors recovering from the fire, technology assistance will be available on Tuesday, January 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Agoura Hills City Hall. Mental health support services are also being provided by the LA County Department of Mental Health.

Residents are encouraged to monitor updates on damage assessments, which are available in real-time at recovery.lacounty.gov/palisades-fire.

Moving Forward

Although significant progress has been made in containing the fire, the road to recovery remains long. Local schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District are set to reopen Tuesday after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, signaling a step toward normalcy for families and students. Meanwhile, Pacific Coast Highway has reopened to local residents, businesses, and patrons within Santa Monica, though access north of the city limits remains controlled by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials continue to stress the importance of safety and vigilance as residents navigate the recovery process. Fallen power lines, wind-damaged trees, and other hazards must be mitigated before full re-entry can be allowed. The community is urged to remain patient and adhere to official guidelines to ensure a safe and organized return to their homes.

As the Palisades Fire edges toward full containment, the strength and resilience of the affected communities shine through. Firefighters, first responders, and local agencies are working around the clock to protect lives and property while coordinating recovery efforts. Residents are reminded to stay informed through official channels and exercise caution during this challenging time.

The Palisades Fire serves as a sobering reminder of the power of nature and the critical importance of preparedness, community support, and vigilance. Together, the region can begin to heal and rebuild.

For more information, visit fire.ca.gov or follow CAL FIRE’s verified social media accounts.

Virtual Palisades Fire Operations Briefing:

Sunday, Jan. 19 7 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 3 p.m.

