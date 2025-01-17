Palisades Fire Update: 27% Contained, 23,713 Acres Burned

As of today, Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 a.m. the Palisades Fire has burned 23,713 acres and is 27% contained. Firefighters continue to make progress despite challenging conditions, focusing on improving containment lines and minimizing fire spread around threatened structures.

Weather and Fire Behavior

Cooler temperatures and light winds are expected tonight, offering some reprieve for firefighting efforts. However, the forecast for Monday and the middle of next week brings concerns of very dry conditions and the possible return of Santa Ana winds. These conditions could result in widespread critical fire weather, posing additional challenges to containment efforts.

Ongoing Efforts

Fire crews are prioritizing public safety and the safety of responders while working to protect structures in controlled areas. A growing need for specialized supplies, including masks, gloves, respirators, and eye protection, has been identified to support responders and repopulating civilians.

Damage Assessment

Initial aerial imagery indicates that approximately 5,000 structures may have been damaged or destroyed. Official damage assessments are ongoing, with verified reports available at Los Angeles County Recovery.

Federal Assistance

Federal aid has been secured to support the response and recovery efforts for the Palisades Fire. This includes a Major Disaster Declaration approved by President Biden.

Disaster Resource Centers

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 15, Disaster Resource Centers will be open from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM for residents affected by the fires. Locations include:

Westside : UCLA Research Park West, 10850 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA

: UCLA Research Park West, 10850 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA Eastside : Pasadena City College Community Education Center, 3035 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA

: Pasadena City College Community Education Center, 3035 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA Ventura County: Ventura County Community Foundation, 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo, CA

Family Assistance Center

The Red Cross has established a hotline for those searching for loved ones or wishing to report their safety: (800) 675-5799. Donations are not being accepted at these centers.

Evacuation Orders and Warnings

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect for several zones, including Dry Canyon, Malibu, and Topanga areas. Residents are urged to leave immediately as these zones pose an immediate threat to life. Zones under evacuation warning should prepare to evacuate, particularly those with pets or livestock.

To identify your evacuation zone, visit CAL FIRE’s 3D map and search for your address. A 6 PM to 6 AM curfew is in effect for all evacuation zones.

Looking Ahead

Firefighters will continue to work around the clock to increase containment and protect lives and property. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and stay informed through official updates.

Live Virtual Operational Briefing

