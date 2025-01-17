Letter to the Editor: Santa Ana Winds 

Dear Editor,

I’m a long-time resident of Hollywood and the author of the self-published book, “Go to the Special Place Life Calls You,” I evacuated from the Sunset fire in Hollywood and wrote this afterward.

The wind built steady all day,

rustling then whipping

A restless demon of the desert descending

Palm fronds skittering past my feet

A foreboding feeling leaves me shuddering

Santa Ana’sAna’s are coming to L.A.

Vengeful destroyer through the canyon rends

Revenge

On the glistening city where youth never ends

A great gust sends a powerline down

Santa Ana’s have come to town

There’sThere’s smoke on Eaton Canyon ridge

Thin, then thick, now we can see bright flames lick

Finally, the sirens sound

Already it doesn’t look good

Santa Ana’s hurling embers around

Pacific Palisades in the sun

Is now ablaze, better run

An inferno in paradise

it humbles both the rich and the poor

the heat beats down,

the black air burns

Santa Ana’s bashing on the door

Look right into the approaching flames

Restless Death might have your name

Once-distant threats now in front of thee

Run fast, and you just might survive

Santa Ana’s coming for me

Fate comes in so many forms

Nothing lasts forever, ya’’ know

Someday certainly will be your last

Even mighty empires must pass

So live and live right, my friend

Before the Santa Ana winds descend

Joe Gallagher, Hollywood

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...